Little Free Libraries keep popping up across Vail Valley

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the teens at Vail Public Library and many library partners, Little Free Libraries have popped up all around Vail Valley this summer.

The newest Little Free Library will officially be installed at Stratton Flats in Gypsum on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m.

Bring a book, take a book

Don't you love sharing good books with friends? Well this is the perfect opportunity to share with your neighbors. When you leave a book, feel free to take a book that appeals to you. You do not have to feel obligated to leave a book every time you take a book, but the Little Free Library is property of the neighborhood and should be kept in good condition containing books.

All types of books and books for all ages are welcome and encouraged. This is intended to be fun for the entire community.

The Stratton Flats Little Free Library as well as the Little Free Libraries in the Vail Valley will be registered with http://www.LittleFreeLibrary.org and will be on the Little Free Library World Map.

