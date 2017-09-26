Little Free Libraries keep popping up across Vail Valley
September 26, 2017
If you go …
What: Little Free Library installation celebration.
Where: Stratton Flats, Gypsum.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free.
More information: Snacks will be provided. Other Little Free Libraries across the vallery are located at Stephens Park, Big Horn Park, Ellefsson Park and on the bike trail behind the Vail Public Library.
Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the teens at Vail Public Library and many library partners, Little Free Libraries have popped up all around Vail Valley this summer.
The newest Little Free Library will officially be installed at Stratton Flats in Gypsum on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m.
Bring a book, take a book
Don't you love sharing good books with friends? Well this is the perfect opportunity to share with your neighbors. When you leave a book, feel free to take a book that appeals to you. You do not have to feel obligated to leave a book every time you take a book, but the Little Free Library is property of the neighborhood and should be kept in good condition containing books.
All types of books and books for all ages are welcome and encouraged. This is intended to be fun for the entire community.
The Stratton Flats Little Free Library as well as the Little Free Libraries in the Vail Valley will be registered with http://www.LittleFreeLibrary.org and will be on the Little Free Library World Map.
Enjoy the Little Free Libraries located in the Vail Valley at Stephens Park, Big Horn Park, Ellefson Park and on the bike trail behind Vail Public Library.
