Local Story Slam — storytelling event coming to The Westin in Avon on July 13 | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is partnering with Tenth Mountain Storytellers to host a special Local Story Slam event at the resort today at 8 p.m.

This interactive and fun evening of storytelling will have participants telling a creative story of five minutes or less using the theme "discover." More than a dozen people will be selected to share their stories.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to grab a cocktail from The Riverfront's new lobby bar, The Lookout, or dinner at Maya restaurant and drop your name in the Story Slam hat. The event is hosted by Colorado's own Nina Rolle. The audience will then vote on the winner for the evening, who will receive tickets to the special Tenth Mountain Storytellers event on the weekend of Aug. 18-19 in Avon's Nottingham Park.

The August event will celebrate the artists who bring stories to life and inspire us to keep telling stories of our own, featuring nationally renowned tellers and teachers from organizations such as Truth Be Told, Spark Off Rose and The Moth.

For more information, please visit http://www.tenthmountain storytellers.com.