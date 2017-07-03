Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Copper July 29-30 | VailDaily.com

The third annual Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Copper Mountain on July 29-30, giving out once again the coveted title of "Best Mac & Cheese in Summit County" with a $1,000 cash prize.

This food-centric competition brings together crafty, cheesy dishes as chefs battle it out while festivalgoers sample. There's also activities for kids as well as live music.

If sampling isn't enough, then join in the eating competition. Children and adults can register for the 12 spots available in the free eating contest during the Mac & Cheese Fest.

Tickets, referred to as "Mini Macs," are $1 each. Restaurants set the price for samples usually between $3 and $5. Cocktails will be available for $6.

The festival gets going Saturday, July 29, at noon with samplings as well as a DJ. The free eating contest is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and fireworks cap of the first night of the festival. The action returns Sunday, July 30.

There is free parking at the event, and well behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

For more information, visit http://www.copper colorado.com.