Master nutrition therapist leads Edible Education Lecture at The Westin on Oct. 4

AVON — The Athletic Club at The Westin is once again hosting a special Edible Education Lecture & Dinner with certified master nutrition therapist Christine Pierangeli on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The focus of the evening will be a "Virtual Grocery Tour" designed to offer practical tips on how to make healthier choices at the market by reading nutrition labels. Sleuth where added sugars hide and understand the impacts on your health. Learn about healthy fats and what exactly "natural" means on a label.

Held in The Westin Riverfront's Lift Cafe from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the event is $10 and includes a light, family-style meal. Pre-registration is required. To secure your spot, call 970-790-2051.

Pierangeli — who specializes in creating holistic, whole foods-based nutrition plans — earned her credentials as a certified master nutrition therapist from Denver's acclaimed Nutrition Therapy Institute. Her private Nutrition Counseling Sessions at The Westin Riverfront are designed to help clients find optimal wellness and peak performance through nutrition knowledge, support and empowerment. The price is $115 per 60-minute session, $280 for three sessions or $500 for six sessions.