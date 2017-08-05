Meet Beaver Creek Art Fest artists who spend time in Hawaii and Colorado | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Presented as featured artists at various shows throughout Colorado this summer, Danny and Jan Bushart have been showcasing their award winning artwork, jewelry and paintings.

The Busharts are at the Beaver Creek Art Festival, bringing more than 100 artists of various styles to the village through today.

"We are excited to present our work together at the Beaver Creek Art Festival," said Danny Bushart, who lives in Hawaii with his wife, Jan. "Our goal is to create a gallery setting at the shows with the Rockies as our backdrop."

Jan Bushart is inspired by the seas of Hawaii and by Colorado's majestic mountains, she said.

Love of Nature

"The Rocky Mountains have been an incredible source inspiration for my paintings," she said. "Snowcapped peaks, waterfalls and meadows bursting with wildflowers provide both of us with unparalleled subject matter. We love to hike into the Rockies, where Danny sketches wildflowers for his next jewelry design and I paint the breathtaking panoramas on location with all of the challenges and gifts nature has to offer."

Recommended Stories For You

Living in Maui during the winter and in Colorado during the summer contributes to the love of nature this dynamic husband and wife team have. This appreciation is reflected in their work, incorporating the sense of design and beauty that can only be found in a natural setting.

The Busharts have been participating in the Beaver Creek Art Festival for 17 years and will be showing their work alongside more than 100 other artists from 30 states across the country at the festival. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, in Beaver Creek Village.

You can find additional information on their websites at http://www.janbushart.com and http://www.romantic

jewelry.com.