Meet pro athlete Lesley Paterson at The Westin in Avon on July 13 | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Athletic Club at The Westin Resort & Spa is hosting a special Q-and-A and book signing event with Lesley Paterson, a multi-disciplined professional athlete and co-author of "The Brave Athlete" today at 4:30 p.m. in The Westin's lobby library.

Paterson is a professional mountain biker, three-time world champion in off-road triathlon, an Ironman triathlon champion, endurance coach and foul-mouthed Scot lassie.

Growing up in Scotland, Paterson was the only girl on an all-boys rugby team, which is where she nurtured her love of dirt and dirty words. Banned from the team when puberty struck, she took up cross-country running and triathlon and was soon winning national titles and competing internationally. She founded Braveheart Coaching to train and inspire endurance athletes to compete with passion, toughness and an unwavering braveheart spirit in overcoming obstacles. Free and open to the public, Paterson will hold a Q-and-A session followed by a book signing of "The Brave Athlete" with her co-author Dr. Simon Marshall, a sport psychology expert who trains the brains of elite professional athletes. The book not only offers innovative training advice that draws from both clinical science and real-world experience to help athletes take control of their brain so they can train harder, race faster and better enjoy their sports, but it has effective tips for everyone to gain confidence in public situations.

For more information, call 970-790-2051.