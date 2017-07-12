Mirabelle celebrates Bastille Day Eve with three-course dinner July 13 | VailDaily.com

More information: Visit http://www.mirabelle1.com or call 970-949-7728 to make a reservation. Mirabelle is open for lunch and dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

BEAVER CREEK — Didn't get enough red, white and blue last week? Simply continue the celebration with a French accent at Mirabelle. Bastille Day, which commemorates France's independence, takes place on Friday, and Mirabelle is celebrating early.

"I am not French, but I speak French so I wanted to do something special for this day," said Belgian-born Daniel Joly, chef and owner of Mirabelle. "Joining me is special guest chef and French master chef David Baruthio from Baru 66 restaurant in Des Moines. He is French, so there will be a lot of flavor in the kitchen."

Mirabelle is starting the evening off with a Champagne tasting from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Sponsored by La Maison de Champagne Lecomte Pere et Fils, canapes will also be served.

Following the tasting will be a three-course dinner with choice of minestrone soup or salad with goat cheese gratin, poached apples, red beets and baby greens with a Champaign vinaigrette; Colorado lamb sampler with gratin potato and Brussels sprouts or steelhead trout filet with tarragon Bearnaise sauce and a special dessert. The cost is $100 per couple ($50 per person) or $150 per couple ($75 per person) with paired wines.

"We're excited to bring this special event and taste of French influence to Mirabelle," Joly said.