Movement is medicine: Yoga workshop inspired by dance | VailDaily.com

When: Friday, Aug. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

VAIL — As a dance teacher, choreographer and yoga instructor, it's not surprising that Morgan Flahive-Foro is often inspired to bring some of her dance work into the yoga studio.

On Friday, Flahive-Foro will teach a new Movement Medicine workshop at the Vail Vitality Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attendees can expect a playful, fluid and athletic workshop that leaves them feeling exhilarated.

At its heart, this class is for those who are seeking to explore diverse dynamic movement and deep resonate stillness.

The workshop is $25. To sign up, call 970-476-7960. For more information about the Vail Vitality Center, visit http://www.vailvitality center.com.