Multi-cultural Jarabe Mexicano bring mariachi vibes to Vilar Center
October 23, 2017
If you go …
What: Jarabe Mexicano perform as part of Underground Sound series.
Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek.
When: Thursday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $28.
More information: Visit http://www.Vilarpac.org.
BEAVER CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center will present a performance of Latin folk and soul band Jarabe Mexicano's Dia de los Muertos Tour on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Underground Sound Series.
Inspired by Latin American popular dance music as well as by the versatility of modern-day mariachi music, Jarabe Mexicano encapsulates the dynamic energy and nostalgia of its bicultural roots.
Single tickets are $28 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.
Celebrating Latino Culture
Jarabe Mexicano hit the Latin music scene in 2015, electrifying audiences throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Performing on traditional mariachi instruments accompanied by lively percussion, Jarabe's arrangements feature stunning harmonized vocals in Spanish and English.
Incorporating the diversity of their musical trainings and personal backgrounds, Jarabe Mexicano's repertoire spans from boleros, huapangos, sones and rancheras to cumbias, reggae, Tex-Mex and rock 'n' roll classics. Their performance of such contrasting styles is a testament to their experience living in a border region bursting with cross-cultural exchange.
Formed by students of the San Diego State University's School of Music and Dance, Jarabe Mexicano features lead vocalist Gustavo Alcoser, musical director Mario Eguia on requinto, Kevin Lomes on vihuela, Chris Behrens on guitarron and Alejandro Tapia on percussion and guitar.
