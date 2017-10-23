Need a new Broncos jersey?
October 23, 2017
Are you still wearing your no. 18 jersey on game days? Rep The Squad is a subscription-based sports jersey club, renting out several jerseys of current and former players throughout the season for a monthly fee. For the Denver Broncos, Rep The Squad has jersey for Von Miller, Emmanuel Sanders, John Elway, Trevor Siemian, Terrell Davis, Manning and many more — and they come in the Brilliant Orange, Orange Crush as well as classic white and blue colors. Other team jerseys for rent include the Raiders, Seahawks and 49ers as of now. Cost is $16.95 for youth sizes and $19.95 for adults per month. Visit http://www.RepTheSquad.com.
