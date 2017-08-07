New event: Septemberfest coming to Eagle | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Optimum Events and Eagle Ranch merchants announced a two-day music and street party to take place in Eagle Ranch Village on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23.

Septemberfest features live music, 7 Hermits Brewing Co. craft beer, Coors and Coors Light, full bar service, food vendors and street activities. The event also includes the Mountain Rats 50K, full marathon and half marathon trail races that will start and finish at the Septemberfest venue.

Septemberfest is family-friendly, free and open to the public.

"We're bringing so many different aspects of Eagle together for this free event. It's the perfect showcase of the town and its vibrant businesses," said Kim Bradley of event sponsor Soleil Homes at Brush Creek. "Plus, everyone in the Vail Valley is looking for one last reason to be outside before the snow flies for the season — and this is that opportunity!"

Here comes Fruition

The Oregon-based quintet Fruition has been added to the lineup as Friday night's headlining act, Sept. 22. Fruition has grown from a rootsy string-centric outfit to a full-fledged rock band with a powerful grasp of soul, bluegrass and rock.

Recommended Stories For You

Six bands will be featured on the Septemberfest lineup and include alternative rockers Big Something on Friday, Sept. 22, and reggae folk with Bonfire Dub on Saturday, Sept. 23. Remaining musical acts are being finalized and will be announced soon.

Mountain Rats is one of several well-known endurance races produced by Boulder-based Gemini Adventures. Other Gemini competitions include Fruita's Trail Running Festival, the Rabbit Valley Half and Desert Rats Kokopelli. Course maps, registration and more information on Mountain Rats at Septemberfest may be found at http://www.geminiadventures.com.

Numerous Eagle Ranch businesses, including 7 Hermits Brewing and Dusty Boot, are planning activities surrounding Septemberfest to keep partygoers occupied. Attendees can plan on intense matches of giant cornhole and other backyard games to round out their Septemberfest experience.

For more information on the inaugural Septemberfest, visit http://www.septemberfesteagle.com. Also, follow the event's social media channels on Facebook and Instagram @september festeagle.