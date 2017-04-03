New location in Edwards for free meditation teaching | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — As the number of people attending the Conscious Transformation Groups continues to expand, the need for a larger venue became obvious. The Singletree Community Center will now host the free monthly gatherings designed to help people connect with like-minded individuals focused on their personal and professional fulfillment.

Each meeting consists of a Conscious Transformation teaching, a tool or meditation and an opportunity to create a simple, practical plan for daily life. This supportive environment is a space for people to connect, reflect and transform.

On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the Conscious Transformation Group will be held at Singletree Community Center, located at 1010 Berry Creek Road in Edwards. Conscious Transformation trainer Mandy Benedict will lead the discussion. After years of personal development, focused meditation and a formal, extensive training program led by Joey Klein, founder of Conscious Transformation, Benedict leads these transformative classes regularly.

higher emotional states

The focus of this month's group will be to understand how to create and sustain expansive emotional states. These practices help people cultivate higher emotional states, such as peacefulness, throughout the day and support the ability to maintain that state when times get tough. The teaching includes information of the workings of our mental, emotional, physical and spiritual patterns and how they all work together.

For a more in-depth study into emotional intelligence, an 11-week course called Emotional Mastery Meditation Series begins on Wednesday, April 12, at noon and 6 p.m.; and on Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.

For more information regarding the Conscious Transformation Groups, contact Benedict at 970-904-1233, or visit http://www.conscioustransformation.com/vail-valley.