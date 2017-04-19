Nominate your mom to win a Mother’s Day prize package from The Westin | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon is once again giving away a Mother's Day getaway to the award-winning resort, which includes breakfast in bed, a spa treatment and more, with its Tell Us About Your Special Mom contest, where friends and family can nominate their moms by sharing her story.

The winning mom will get an overnight stay at The Westin on Saturday, May 13; breakfast in bed on Sunday, May 14; a 50-minute Spa Anjali massage or facial; one AIReal yoga class and a gift basket.

amenities

Each room at The Westin features a kitchen, bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Other amenities include a year-round outdoor pool, three infinity-edged hot tubs, and Maya Modern Mexican Restaurant & Tequilaria by chef Richard Sandoval.

To enter, submit an essay of 300 words or fewer to info@spaanjali.com by Friday, April 28. The winner will be selected by The Westin's executive committee and will be announced on Wednesday, May 3.

In honor of Mother's Day, Spa Anjali will be offering an April and May spa special: $99 for a 50-minute massage or facial or $125 for 75-minute massage or facial. Maya will be hosting a Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.westinriverfrontbeavercreek.com, or call 866-949-1616.