Outdoor yoga from Vail to Eagle | VailDaily.com

From mountaintop yoga to stand-up paddleboard yoga to yoga with goats, outdoor classes for yogis abound in Eagle County.

VAIL

Mountaintop Yoga Series

The Vail Mountaintop Yoga Series offers yoga on Friday and Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. through Sept. 2. The class is held on the deck at The 10th, atop Gondola One. Cost is $10 per class, or $40 for the class and lift ticket. Chair massages will be available for $1 a minute at Mid-Vail. The Arrabelle's Yoga in the Square takes place on Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m. through Aug. 27 at Lionshead Village Square. For more information, visit http://www.vail.com.

Yoga on Solaris Plaza lawn

Free Saturday classes take place on the Solaris Plaza lawn from 9 to 10 a.m. through Sept. 23. Yoga instructors from the Vail Vitality Center will teach the all-levels vinyasa flow-style classes.

"These classes are a perfect way to jump-start your day, meet friends and grab a coffee afterwards," said Tara Goike, a yoga instructor at the Vail Vitality Center. "Each week we will feature one of the Vail Vitality Center's amazing teachers to guide you through a nurturing yoga practice. It is one of the best summer highlights to being in Vail."

VAIL

Goat yoga at Vail Stables

Vail Stables leads one-hour goat yoga classes in the morning and evening. Cost is $35 to $50. Mats are provided, and yogis are encouraged to bring a water bottle and wear clothing that can withstand a little nibbling. For more information, visit http://www.VailStables.com

AVON

Stand-up paddleboard yoga

Jointworx kicks off its six-week stand-up paddleboard yoga series at Nottingham Lake in Avon today. Classes will also be July 11, 18 and 25 as well as Aug. 1 and 8. All sessions are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Taught by Elizabeth Sullivan, this stand-up paddleboard class is based in physical therapy and incorporates Pilates, yoga, therapeutic movement and functional movement. The cost for all classes is $150 or $25 per session and it's $90 for the board rental for all six weeks, or $15 per session. For more information and to register, contact Jointworx at 970-470-4023.

EAGLE

Yoga in the Park

Each Sunday at Eagle Town Park, yogis of all abilities unite from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. The donation-based classes benefit Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center.