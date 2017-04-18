Photo: Larkburger rolls out limited-edition chimichurri-bacon cheeseburger | VailDaily.com

Photo: Larkburger rolls out limited-edition chimichurri-bacon cheeseburger
April 18, 2017
Last week, Larkburger in Edwards rolled out its first-ever limited-time burger, the chimichurri-bacon cheeseburger. The burger features 100 percent Black Angus beef and house-made chimichurri sauce, along with pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, house-ripened tomato, green leaf lettuce, red onion, house sauce, arugula and crispy jalapenos, all served on a toasted brioche bun. "Originally from Argentina, chimichurri is a blend of fresh parsley, oregano, garlic, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper," said Tony Friel, culinary director at Larkburger. "Typically reserved for steak, we were excited at how well our chimichurri recipe complimented our high-quality beef." The 5-ounce burger is $7.99, and the 3-ounce burger is $4.99. Call 970-926-9336 to learn more.
