PHOTO: Munchie Brunchie lighting up the Remedy Bar this summer | VailDaily.com

PHOTO: Munchie Brunchie lighting up the Remedy Bar this summer
April 26, 2017
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail will offer a high-altitude brunch at The Remedy Bar starting Saturday, June 3, and running through the summer. It's called the Munchie Brunchie and will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Executive Chef Marcus Stewart has created a menu loaded with dishes starting at $12, including a smoked salmon and tater tot waffle complete with accoutrements and caviar; the French countryman benedict with country ham and poached egg; banana nutella dulce de leche crepe with citrus confit and cherries; an acai bowl; and buffalo corned beef hash with smoked tomato choron, caramelised onion-thyme compote and scallions. A bottomless bloody Mary bar for $25 will also be offered.
News from across the Web
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- Agave benefit for Finn: Vail Valley teen calls cancer fight ‘rare, special’
- Vail raft team’s Grand Canyon speed record attempt featured in new film
- Days the music died: 8150 one of many Vail music venues that have come and gone
- River Bridge Regional Center provides calming space for child abuse victims
- High Altitude Society column: Project Funway raises funds for Eagle County Schools
Trending Sitewide
- Agave benefit for Finn: Vail Valley teen calls cancer fight ‘rare, special’
- Avon woman wins her parking case in municipal court
- Stalking victim says court case barely scratched the surface of 6-year battle with abuse
- Vail Daily letter: Thanks to Vail Ski Patrol
- State law change could help rekindle Vail Valley condo construction