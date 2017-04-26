PHOTO: Munchie Brunchie lighting up the Remedy Bar this summer | VailDaily.com

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail will offer a high-altitude brunch at The Remedy Bar starting Saturday, June 3, and running through the summer. It's called the Munchie Brunchie and will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Executive Chef Marcus Stewart has created a menu loaded with dishes starting at $12, including a smoked salmon and tater tot waffle complete with accoutrements and caviar; the French countryman benedict with country ham and poached egg; banana nutella dulce de leche crepe with citrus confit and cherries; an acai bowl; and buffalo corned beef hash with smoked tomato choron, caramelised onion-thyme compote and scallions. A bottomless bloody Mary bar for $25 will also be offered.