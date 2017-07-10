Plan your week with these upcoming Vail Valley activities | VailDaily.com

Want to help readers plan their week? Email Ross Leonhart at rleonhart@vaildaily.com.

Tuesday, July 11

Vail

Hot Summer Nights go tropical — Donavon Frankenreiter performs a free show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail at 6:30 p.m. The Hot Summer Nights free concert series continues every Tuesday through Aug. 22.

Beaver Creek

Movies Under the Stars: 'Moana' —When the sun goes down, the outdoor movie turns on at Beaver Creek's Movies Under the Stars. This week's showing is "Moana," the 2016 Disney film featuring the song "How Far I'll Go." The movie takes place in Centennial Park, near the base of the Buckaroo gondola, at about 8:15 p.m. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs.

Wednesday, July 12

Vail

Free Bravo! Vail family concert — Gershwin's Magical Key weaves the tale of a chance encounter between a newspaper boy and the composer George Gershwin himself. The free classical music concert begins at 11 a.m. at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. There is an instrument petting zoo for children at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 13

Minturn

Music and a drive-in movie — The Blue Starlite Drive-In Theater in Minturn combines music and movies on Thursdays. This week's movie is "Grease The Sing Along" with music by Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native. (Still up on the drive-in schedule are "Pulp Fiction" (July 22); and "The Goonies" (July 29); among others. Films are on a 30-foot pop-up screen and begin at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Avon

Good work this week, FAC at Maya

Friday Afternoon Club at Maya in Avon features live music as well as food and drink specials to end the week during summer. Doors open at 5 p.m. There are $3 tacos, $4 beers and $7 margaritas. New this year are free family activities from 3 to 5 p.m. on the Gondola Plaza. Maya is located in The Westin at Beaver Creek.