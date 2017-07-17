Plan your week with these upcoming Vail Valley activities | VailDaily.com

Want to help readers plan their week? Email Ross Leonhart at rleonhart@vaildaily.com.

Monday, July 17

Eagle-Vail

Meet governor candidate — Mike Johnston, a Vail native and Colorado governor candidate, is coming back to Eagle County. Join Johnston, Senator Kerry Donovan and fellow community members at a meet-and-greet at Vail Brewing Co. in Eagle-Vail from 5 to 6 p.m. Meet the potential governor to learn about his values, his vision for Colorado and why he's running for governor.

Tuesday, July 18

Avon

Hike Through History — Join Walking Mountains and the Eagle County Historical Society as they take guests to one of Eagle County's most historic living landmarks. Experts from the Historical Society will be on hand to tell the stories of Fulford's colorful and lucrative past and guides from Walking Mountains are prepared to lead visitors on short hikes in the area to old mining hot spots and wildflower meadows. The Hike Through History is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org.

Gypsum

Star Dancing Gala — This event at 5:30 p.m. features dance performances by notable locals and professional dancers, each performing to a different genre of dance. All proceeds from the event will benefit YouthPower365's many programs and services. This year will feature the theme of Dr. Seuss' "Oh, The Places We'll Go." Visit http://www.vvf.org.

Wednesday, July 19

Eagle

Welcome the new Postmaster — The public is invited to the official installation and swearing-in ceremony for new Eagle Postmaster Samuel Wittner at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Eagle Post Office, located at 264 Chambers Ave. in Eagle. Refreshments will be served.

Thursday, July 20

Minturn

Music and movies — As part of the free Minturn Concert Series, Primal J and the Neanderthals take the stage at Little Beach Park prior to the Blue Starlight Drive-In movie showing of "Footloose." Visit http://www.minturncommunityfund.org.

Friday, July 21

Vail

Celebration of Life Luncheon — The Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group welcomes Lee Woodruff as the featured speaker at its 23rdd Celebration of Life luncheon to be held at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort and Spa. Tickets are $125 per person. To make a reservation or to reserve a table, call, 970-479-8595 or email info@vailbreastcancerawareness.org.