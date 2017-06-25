Plan your week with these upcoming Vail Valley activities | VailDaily.com

Editor's note: In an attempt to help readers plan their week, Monday's High Life section will now feature a Plan your Week story with a few of the events going on around town. Want to help readers plan their week? Email Ross Leonhart at rleonhart@vaildaily.com with your event.

Today

Avon

Get in on the Dunk-N-Dash in Avon

The town of Avon presents the 13th annual Dunk-N-Dash series. Today's race is the second of six in the series. Swimmers opt to make one or two 800-yard loops around Nottingham Lake and the 5K run starts and finishes at the lake's Avon Performance Pavilion. The race is from 6 to 8 p.m., and racers must preregister at the Avon Recreation Center or sign up the day-of to participate. For more information, visit http://www.avon.org.

Tuesday

Avon

Start six-week SUP Yoga class

Jointworx kicks off its six-week stand-up paddleboard yoga series at Nottingham Lake in Avon on Tuesday. Classes will also be July 11, 18 and 25 as well as Aug. 1 and 8. All sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30. Taught by Elizabeth Sullivan, this stand-up paddleboard class is based in physical therapy and incorporates Pilates, yoga, therapeutic movement and functional movement. Cost for all classes is $150 (or $25 per session) and $90 for the board rental (or $15 per session). For more information, contact Jointworx at 970-470-4023.

Vail

Stay cool at Hot Summer Nights

This annual, free summer concert series takes place at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Tuesdays. Shows range from rock to country to bluegrass to funk and beyond. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and all shows start at 6:30 p.m. The Samples, a local reggae-influenced pop rock group from the late 1980s, perform on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Eagle County

Celebrate Bike to Work Day

Did you know most of the country celebrates Bike to Work Day in May, but due to Colorado's unpredictable weather, the state declared June as Colorado Bike Month with the fourth Wednesday of the month being Bike to Work Day. The state-wide event takes about 25,000 or more vehicles off of the road each Bike to Work Day. So stay fit, reduce your carbon footprint, save money, avoid traffic and start your day energized on Wednesday.

Thursday

Eagle

ShowDown Town series rolls on in Eagle

Bonfire Brewing's ShowDown Town free concert series takes place at Eagle Town Park on Thursdays. Concerts begin at

6:30 p.m. throughout July. On Thursday, the Sweet Lillies take the Eagle Town Park stage. For more information, visit http://www.vvf.org.

Vail

Vail Symposium event talks divided America

Author Mark Gerzon will lead an interactive seminar at Antlers of Vail that will challenge participants to stop living in "divided states" and become active citizens of the "Reunited States of America." The Vail Symposium Hot Topic series event is June 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 online or $35 at the door ($10 for students and teachers). For more information, visit http://www.VailSymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.

Friday

Vail

Farm-to-Table dinner held outdoors

The first Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show Farm-to-Table dinner of the summer takes place Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The dinner will be held rain or shine on East Meadow Drive. Tickets are $95. The next Farm-to-Table dinner is July 14.

Avon

Don't have FOMO of FAC

Maya at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa's Friday Afternoon Club ushers in summer on its patio in Avon every Friday. New this year is a Kids Club from 3 to 5 p.m. Drink and food specials begin at 5 p.m., and the live music starts at 6 p.m. (FOMO: Fear of missing out.)