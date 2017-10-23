Plan your week with these Vail Valley activities
October 23, 2017
Tuesday, Oct. 24
VAIL
Have a pint for polio — Vail Rotary Club hosts Pints for Polio at Vail Chophouse from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for polio vaccines to the public worldwide. Since 1985, Rotary has provided protection for more than 2 billion children in 122 countries.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
EAGLE
Check out Trick or Treat Street Presented by Eagle Ranch merchants, the Eagle Ranch Village Trick or Treat Street beginning at 5 p.m. will feature games, prizes, treats, slime buckets, a thriller dance and more. Visit http://www.EagleOutside.com.
EDWARDS
It's Cocktails & Canvas night Alpine Arts Center leads step-by-step instruction through the evening's project and provides all materials. Wine and beer is available for $5. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://www.AlpineArtsCenter.org.
Thursday, Oct. 26
BEAVER CREEK
Mariachi vibes come to Vilar Center — Jarabe Mexicano perform at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Underground Sound Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The band is inspired by Latin American popular dance music as well as modern-day mariachi music. Tickets are $28. Visit http://www.VilarPAC.org.
Friday, Oct. 27
EAGLE COUNTY
Here comes Halloween Celebrations take place across the valley for the haunted holiday. Friday's parties include Bonfire Brewing's Haunted Farm Halloween Party in Eagle at 6 p.m. and the Minturn Saloon's annual Halloween Party themed "The Big Ugly."
