Plan your week with these Vail Valley activities

Tuesday, Oct. 24

VAIL

Have a pint for polio — Vail Rotary Club hosts Pints for Polio at Vail Chophouse from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for polio vaccines to the public worldwide. Since 1985, Rotary has provided protection for more than 2 billion children in 122 countries.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

EAGLE

Check out Trick or Treat Street Presented by Eagle Ranch merchants, the Eagle Ranch Village Trick or Treat Street beginning at 5 p.m. will feature games, prizes, treats, slime buckets, a thriller dance and more. Visit http://www.EagleOutside.com.

EDWARDS

It's Cocktails & Canvas night Alpine Arts Center leads step-by-step instruction through the evening's project and provides all materials. Wine and beer is available for $5. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://www.AlpineArtsCenter.org.

Thursday, Oct. 26

BEAVER CREEK

Mariachi vibes come to Vilar Center — Jarabe Mexicano perform at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Underground Sound Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The band is inspired by Latin American popular dance music as well as modern-day mariachi music. Tickets are $28. Visit http://www.VilarPAC.org.

Friday, Oct. 27

EAGLE COUNTY

Here comes Halloween Celebrations take place across the valley for the haunted holiday. Friday's parties include Bonfire Brewing's Haunted Farm Halloween Party in Eagle at 6 p.m. and the Minturn Saloon's annual Halloween Party themed "The Big Ugly."