Plan your week with these Vail Valley activities
September 25, 2017
Monday, Sept. 25
VAIL
Celebrate Banned Books Week — The Vail Public Library has a selection of books that have been targeted with removal or restrictions in libraries and schools. The library celebrates access to books and opportunities to explore ideas through Sept. 30.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
EAGLE COUNTY
Get ready for trivia — Loaded Joe's in Avon and Vail Ale House both host trivia nights on Tuesdays. There are prizes and food specials to go along with trivia. Get your team together.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
EAGLE
Bike racing season isn't over yet — The Vail Rec District hosts its first of two fall cyclocross races at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Cost is $20-$25. The after-party follows at The Dusty Boot. Visit http://www.VailRec.com.
Thursday, Sept. 28
VAIL
Kick Cancer for Kara — The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is hosting a fundraiser for Kara Woods at the Vail Golf Club. The tournament is from 1 to 5 p.m. and a party follows from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost for the tournament is $120. Visit http://www.CoGives.org/KaraWoods.
Friday, Sept. 29
EAGLE COUNTY
Prepare to eat out — The fifth annual Restaurant Week spans 10 days at establishments in Vail and Beaver Creek featuring $20.17 specials. Visit http://www.DiningAtAltitude.com.
