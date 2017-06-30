Regional: July Fourth celebrations in the mountains | VailDaily.com

Fireworks will go off all over the state on Tuesday in celebration of Independence Day. Here's a look at some regional Fourth of July celebrations in the mountains.

TUESDAY

ASPEN

The Old Fashioned July Fourth Celebration starts at 8 a.m. with the 31st annual Boogies Buddy Race, followed by the Red Brick Bike Decorating contest, Independence Day carnival and parade. This all-day extravaganza includes several family-friendly activities, including a Hairspray Musical right before fireworks. The fireworks show will blast off at 9:15 p.m. right over Aspen Mountain. Visit http://www.aspenchamber.org.

Breckenridge

The Breckenridge Independence Day Celebration starts off the day at 7 a.m. with a 10K Trail Run, followed by the Firecracker 50 Mountain Bike Race and street parade. This event includes live music and food. The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. and last until about 11 p.m. Visit http://www.gobreck.com.

Frisco

Frisco's Fabulous Fourth of July is a small mountain town event that kicks off the day with a pancake breakfast followed by kids' bike decorating contest and a free fishing derby. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Visit http://www.townof frisco.com.