Green Elephant Juicery | VailDaily.com

DRIVE THRU 2111 North Frontage Road | West Vail | 970.688.5247 * 150 East Beaver Creek Boulevard | Avon | 970.470.4042

616 W. Lionshead Circle, Unit 206, Concert Hall Plaza | Vail | 970.470.4206 | greenelephantjuicery.com

by Emily Jaissle

photos by DOMINIQUE TAYLOR

The more plants you eat, the better you feel, and in turn the more your body craves,” explains Osha Groetz and Leo Flynn of Green Elephant Juicery. “Changing the perception of healthy food,” and “using the beautiful ingredients the earth gives,” are inspirations behind delivering 100 percent organic ingredients procured in every single item for sale. Green Elephant Juicery’s mission is simple: Make it easy for people to eat healthy foods. This goes for visitors with mindful eating habits, locals for their daily fix, and kids and adults of all ages.

The clean and green interior of the flagship location in Avon invites clientele to indulge in cold-pressed juices, smoothies, organic foods, juice shots and desserts. Customers can grab and go daily-prepared containers or sit down to eat. While fueling up you may even wonder, “can this really be healthy?” Absolutely! Employees and loyal customers practice investing in health now with organic whole foods to avoid paying for it later with medical bills and doctor visits. This mindset is not arrogantly being pushed but is provided on a silver platter with a warm smile — great for first timers or regulars alike.

The Avon location offers refuge from the blustery winter with a hot Tempeh Reuben. Ruby beet calendula kraut, tempeh and a cashew sage dressing are layered on sourdough from the beloved Avon Bakery for a protein-packed lunch. Another route would be to start the day with a delicate Lavender Lemon Parfait or a lush Acai Bowl. All options leave you with bright energy for the day and likely coming back for more. If favorites sell out, don’t fret: A new flavor fusion is awaiting in the next row over to soothe your hunger pangs.

This winter, Green Elephant will be rolling out a seasonal cocktail project to ensure quality mixers. The Canyon Fire 8 ounce (a mini-me to the Red Canyon) blends tomato, carrot, and celery with added flavors of garlic, black pepper and cayenne. A healthy cold-pressed Bloody Mary mixer at your fingertips for brunching and après alike — just add vodka and horseradish. Don’t forget the kiddos with a peanut butter and jelly smoothie or Spiced Hot Cider for their après indulgence.

The largest menu of juice and food can be found in the Avon shop. A drive thru in West Vail, a shop in Lionshead, and other local businesses such as Yeti’s Grind, Color Coffee and Village Market service on-the-go green options. Mountain Soul Yoga in Edwards has a kiosk in their studio. Green Elephant provides weekly and monthly subscriptions, online ordering and delivery options for locals and vacationers to keep health at their fingertips and energy levels ignited. •

Price

Juice and smoothies $9.50, grab-and-go meals and snacks $3.95-$10

•••

Ambiance

So fresh and so clean, and always convenient

•••

Signature dish

Ruby juice, and Black Bean and Guacamole Wrap

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes