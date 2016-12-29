Red Maple Catering | VailDaily.com

Located wherever you’d like

970.401. 1769 | redmaplecatering.com

by wren bova

photos by kristin anderson

Instead of making reservations, let the restaurant come to you —chefs, servers, bartenders… and of course the dishwashers.

Jason Harrison’s Red Maple Catering is an entirely different catering group. He and his crew are just as adept at delivering a “comfort food dinner” for a family at home, serving an intimate 10-course dinner for four, and catering a tented wedding for 250 — in a mountain valley under the stars, naturally. In other words, they do it all, and they do it really, really well.

Harrison came to Vail from Bellagio in Las Vegas, where a “big” event meant feeding 4,500 people. In love with cooking, eating and sharing, Vail’s discerning palates and educated clientele are a good fit for the talented chef.

“We felt that a big missing piece in the valley was a true luxury fine dining experience that was available in the comfort of a residence — or out in a field for that matter,” exclaims Chef Harrison. “We looked at the local players and realized the depth of our experience and dedication to excellence was well beyond that of anyone in the mountains.”

Since launching, Red Maple Catering has created dining experiences for a diverse list of clients, from some of the worlds top CEOs, to athletes at the top of their game. They’ve been featured on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and catered meals for celebrities in search of great food and privacy.

Clients come to Harrison and his crew for three reasons:

They want the best, and don’t want the stress of bringing their family and friends to a restaurant — or trying to get a reservation.

They want the details taken care of — and Red Maple has chefs, servers, a mixologist and even a sommelier on staff.

They want a true Colorado dining experience with ingredient-driven menus, and a real sense of location.

Also, Harrison is adept at conveying his passion for all things culinary in inspiring and innovative ways. His menus intrigue and delight.

“Cooking to me is the greatest creative outlet there is,” he says. “It is both how I can express my creative side, and show my passion for ingredients at the same time.”

And he agrees with Julia Child:

People who love to eat are always the best people.

So how does he keep it fresh?

“I stay inspired by talking to, working with and reading about food every day,” he exclaims. “Ninety percent of my friends are chefs and some are within the best restaurants and hotels in the world. Keeping up with emerging dining trends is not easy, but with a strong network — and lots of food-focused travel —we keep pushing the boundaries.” •

Price Varies

•••

Ambiance

At your discretion

•••

Signature dish

What would you like?