 EAT Directory Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

EAT Directory Beaver Creek

The Metropolitan

December 29, 2016 — 210 Offerson Road | Beaver Creek Plaza 970.748.3123 | themetbc.com by Krista Driscoll photos by Charles Townsend Bessent The label in the center touts that this particular slab of 33 1/3-rpm vinyl, now affixed with The Metropolitan’s menu of cocktails, all-day happy hour options and […]

Black Diamond Bistro

December 29, 2016 — The Charter at Beaver Creek | 120 Offerson Rd 970.845.3198 | bdbistro.com by Jennifer Geisman photos by justin Q. mccarty If you’re looking for ski-town ambiance, Black Diamond Bistro in Beaver Creek is one of the Vail Valley’s best-kept secrets. Tucked away in The Charter […]

Saddleridge

December 29, 2016 — 970.754.5456 | Base of Beaver Creek’s Eastern Slope (No onsite parking; schedule a complimentary Village Transportation shuttle service by calling | 970.949.1938 saddleridgebeavercreek.com)  by kimberly nicoletti photos by Ric Stovall / Vail Resorts & Charles Townsend Bessent At Beaver Creek’s SaddleRidge, fine dining meets the […]

Daniel’s Bar & Grill at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

December 29, 2016 — 0130 Daybreak Ridge | 970.748.6200 ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch by Kim fuller photos by Linda Guerrette Outside is the place to be in Colorado, and in the winter season it’s ideal to be on or alongside a ski slope as much as possible. Just steps from the Bachelor […]

Anderson’s Cabin

December 29, 2016 — 0130 Daybreak Ridge | 970.748.6200 ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch by kim fuller photos by Linda Guerrette If the walls in Anderson’s Cabin could talk, everyone inside would hear whispers of an area steeped in history. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch hosts some of the most intimate and exclusive experiences […]

Buffalos at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

December 29, 2016 — 0130 Daybreak Ridge | 970.748.6200 | ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch by kim fuller photos by Linda Guerrette The all-star lineup of beer and bourbon at Buffalos in The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch is reason enough to belly up at the long stone bar or relax into a seat at […]

WYLD

December 29, 2016 — 0130 Daybreak Ridge | 970.343.1555 ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch by Kim fuller photos by linda Guerrette Get ready to go WYLD. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch has unleashed a fresh and inspired restaurant concept this season in a beautifully renovated space. Locally sourced alpine dining is a perfect culinary […]

Splendido at the Chateau

December 29, 2016 — 17 chateau lane | beaver creek | 970.845.8808 | splendidorestaurant.com by Kim Fuller photos by Dominique Taylor Splendido at the Chateau doesn’t skip a beat. Between the rhythms of piano keys stroked live in the lounge and the seamless melodies of service dancing through the […]

Grouse Mountain Grill

December 29, 2016 — 141 scott hill road | the pines lodge | beaver creek | grousemountaingrill.com | 970.949.0600  by Traci J. Macnamara photos by Dominique Taylor It’s the little things that make an evening at Grouse Mountain Grill truly memorable: snowflakes falling outside on the patio, jazzy tunes […]

Mirabelle

December 29, 2016 — 55 Village Road | Beaver Creek | 970.949.7728 mirabelle1.com by Ashlee Bratton photos by Dominique Taylor Time stops as you pull into the private parking lot tucked just behind the gates of Beaver Creek and enter into the beauty and serenity of Mirabelle, Beaver Creek’s […]

Dusty Boot Roadhouse

December 29, 2016 — 210 Offerson Road | Beaver Creek Plaza 970.748.1146 | dustybootbeavercreek.com by Krista Driscoll photos by justin q. mccarty The Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Beaver Creek is teeming with people, and Wally Walling weaves his way in and out of the tables, greeting families and delivering […]

Zach’s Cabin

December 29, 2016 — mountainside | bachelor gulch 970.754.6575 | zachscabinbeavercreek.com by Kimberly Nicoletti photos by Ric Stovall / Vail Resorts & austin day There’s no better way to begin an intimate dining experience than cuddled up under a blanket as the sleigh ascends Bachelor Gulch and arrives at […]

Osprey Fireside Grill

December 29, 2016 — base of strawberry park express lift 10 elk track road | beaver creek | 970.754.7396  ospreyatbeavercreek.rockresorts.com/dining by John O’Neill photos by Christopher Dillmann The Osprey’s Fireside Grill at the base of Beaver Creek’s Strawberry Park lift, offers a red-hot fireplace enshrined by a big stone hearth […]

Revolution

December 29, 2016 — 26 Avondale Lane | inside the Beaver Creek Lodge | beaver creek 970.845.1730 revolutiondining.com by kim fuller photos by justin Q. Mccarty & Charles Townsend Bessent While trends come and go, a revolution is the catalyst for lasting change. Chef Riley Romanin knows what the modern […]

Beano’s Cabin

December 29, 2016 — Beaver Creek Mountain Via sleigh ride 970.754.3463 | beanoscabinbeavercreek.com by Beth Potter photos by Kevin Erving and Jack Affleck We hum “Sleigh Ride,” the whole way up to Beano’s Cabin, wrapped up in blankets and gazing at snowflakes dropping out of the night sky. Guests are […]

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill

December 29, 2016 — 50 west thomas place | park hyatt beaver creek 970.827.6600 | hyatt.com/gallery/beave8100 by John LaConte photos by Christopher Dillmann The question on chef Christian Apetz’s mind hasn’t been where’s the beef, but where’s the beef industry headed, and what’s out there for consumers to try. […]

Toscanini

December 29, 2016 — 60 Avondale Lane | Beaver Creek Plaza | Beaver Creek 970.754.5590 | toscaninibeavercreek.com by Ashlee Bratton photos by Linda Guerrette There is a secret menu at Toscanini. You have to ask for it, and if you do, the attentive staff armed with professional culinary knowledge […]

Allie’s Cabin

December 29, 2016 — Located on Beaver Creek Mountain 970.754.5545 | Beavercreek.com by Caramie Schnell photo by Bob Winsett, vail resorts As dining experiences go, Allie’s Cabin Thursday night wine dinners are memorable experiences not soon forgotten. Replete with a sleigh ride, front row seats to a fireworks show […]

Hooked

December 29, 2016 — 122 The Plaza | beaver creek 970.949.4321 | hookedbc.com  by Kim fuller photos by charles townsend bessent Leave it to Hooked to make you feel close to the ocean while you’re in the middle of the mountains. The fresh fish house in Beaver Creek receives […]

