Allie’s Cabin | VailDaily.com

As dining experiences go, Allie’s Cabin Thursday night wine dinners are memorable experiences not soon forgotten. Replete with a sleigh ride, front row seats to a fireworks show and five succulent courses each paired with a different glass of wine, it’s no wonder the dinners have really started to build momentum. And don’t plan on catching a show after dinner — at Allie’s, the whole dining experience is a show.

Up until a few seasons ago, if you weren’t a member of the club, you wouldn’t have a chance to experience Allie’s Cabin, a members-only private dining option on Beaver Creek Mountain. But chef Kirk Weems and general manager Robert Battle wanted to give the public an exclusive sneak peek and introduced weekly Thursday night featured winery dinners. This is the fourth season for the wine dinners and the restaurant will host 17 of the exclusive evenings beginning Dec. 15 and continuing through April 6. And most of those dinners will include the Thursday Night Lights fireworks display, a weekly tradition at Beaver Creek.

“They literally shoot the fireworks off about 150 yards downhill from us so it’s right in front of our window,” Battle says.

Getting to Allie’s is part of the experience. Guests check in for the dinner at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain before enjoying an open-air sleigh ride up to the rough-sawn timber cabin, set amid a grove of aspens.

The dinners themselves are slow, leisurely affairs that can take as long as two-and-a-half hours.

“We slow things down on this night,” Battle says. “It’s an expression of food and wine that are meant to be enjoyed together, at the pace they’re meant to be enjoyed.”

The menu for each dinner is different. Last year Chef Weems created 80 unique courses.

“I get the tasting notes from the winemaker and the chef builds the menu around those tasting notes,” Battle says. “Last year we didn’t repeat a single course.”

New this year, on select weekends and other special nights, Allie’s Cabin will host Family Dinner. Adults can enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal, and kids can avail themselves of the kid-friendly buffet.

“This is meant to give families an enjoyable, but nice and not crowded dining option when the resort is busy,” Battle says. •

Price

Cost for wine dinner: $165-$215

Cost for family dinner: $79 for adults,

$35 for children

•••

Ambiance

Private mountainside cabin with plush décor

•••

Signature dish

A wine dinner at Allie’s Cabin is a signature experience, made special by an entirely new menu every week

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes