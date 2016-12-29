Bachelors Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch | VailDaily.com

0130 Daybreak Ridge | 970.343.1087 | ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch

Champagne and cigars aren’t just for celebrations, but they do always make an evening seem all the more special. Bachelors Lounge is the place to raise a glass for an occasion, or simply “cheers” because you’re enjoying a slice of paradise.

The contemporary scene of the lounge feels urban and lively, but the accents of the area and all the lovely amenities create the comforts of home.

This adults-only indoor bar flows seamlessly into a heated outdoor terrace, and it’s a guest go-to for pre-dinner drinks or late-night entertainment.

Stay inside to play pool, watch your team in action or relax in one of the rich leather chairs under a glow of soft lighting, or head outside to cozy up beside the glass-framed fire pits and under overhead heaters. Out on the stone-lined terrace, guests can really enjoy the crisp mountain air without catching a chill. Before the sun goes down, look out to see a hillside of snow-covered trees. Once it’s dark, head out for a nightcap and a glimpse of the stars.

Thumb through the cocktail menu and spirits list to choose your winter warmer for the evening — perhaps a pour from the extensive Scottish single-malt and local bourbon options, or a choice from a variety of cognac or perhaps the list of high-end tequilas.

Domestic and imported beers include local selections and international favorites. The resort’s sommelier has created an impressive list of red, white and sparkling wine from the best growing regions in the world.

Light bites are available and ideal for snacking and sharing. Enjoy artisan meat and cheese plates, spicy olives and beef sliders, among other options.

As a full cigar bar, Bachelors Lounge has every kind you can imagine, with a price scale that ranges from $17 to $2,000. Outdoors, guests can smoke the cigars, as well as a variety of flavored hookah. A unique exclusive are the vaportinis, offering a zero-calorie “dessert” with flavors like French cheesecake, apple crumb and chocolate cake. •

