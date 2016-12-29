Buffalos at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch | VailDaily.com

0130 Daybreak Ridge | 970.748.6200 | ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch

The all-star lineup of beer and bourbon at Buffalos in The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch is reason enough to belly up at the long stone bar or relax into a seat at a wood dining table, and just wait until you try the food. The restaurant has refined pub fare in a rustic setting, making for a comfortable destination, that hosts everything from game-day festivities to fun evenings with the whole family.

Lunch and dinner specialties firing out of the open kitchen are great for sharing, like the cast iron nachos with a pile of delicious ingredients including jalapeño cheddar cheese, achiote chicken and pico de gallo over corn tortillas.

Start with a flight of beer to taste three of Buffalos 12 rotating drafts. The taster comes with house-made wild game jerky to get your mouth watering before every sip. This season, the bar has worked with Tivoli Brewing Company out of Denver to make a proprietary brew, chosen from a student brewmaster competition.

“We went down and talked to students about what style we wanted,” explains Ritz-Carlton,Bachelor Gulch executive chef Benjamin Christopher. “We did a blind tasting and picked a winner.”

The special beer, called Buck Buck Moose, is a Vienna lager that’s got a bit of body and richness with a lot of flavor and a satisfying finish. And bourbon lovers can try the Bachelor Bourbon from Breckenridge Distillery, an exclusive spirit featured only at the Bachelor Gulch property.

While adults are noshing on bacon mac and cheese bites, chicken wings and buffalo short rib sliders, kids can create their own flavor smorgasbord.

“We set up a kids’ buffet, so families that come in can eat and everyone can have fun,” says Christopher. “Parents can relax, and kids are engaged, too.”

Family-style shared plate passing works well here, but there are also some upscale comfort food specialties that you might want all to yourself.

The Duroc pork shank is as big in flavor as it is on your plate. It’s served on three-cheese polenta with Swiss chard and a cider reduction. On the lighter side, try the winter chard salmon salad with pine nuts, radishes, pickled shallots and a smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Drink your dessert with the house-infused banana Jameson cocktail, named after the lady outlaw Belle Star. This smooth and creamy night cap is complete with a homemade cream and smoky Talisker scotch — a character that’s just like the s’mores you can roast outside by the fire for another round of sweetness. •

Price

Starters: $12-$20; Mains: $18-$28

•••

Ambiance

Mountain bar

and grill

•••

Signature dish

Duroc pork shank with three-cheese polenta and Swiss chard

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes