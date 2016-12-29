Grouse Mountain Grill | VailDaily.com

141 scott hill road | the pines lodge | beaver creek | grousemountaingrill.com | 970.949.0600

by Traci J. Macnamara

photos by Dominique Taylor

It’s the little things that make an evening at Grouse Mountain Grill truly memorable: snowflakes falling outside on the patio, jazzy tunes floating into the dining room from the piano bar, comfy high-backed chairs, glowing chandeliers, and — of course — the food itself.

Since its beginnings more than two decades ago, Grouse Mountain Grill has understandably risen as one of Beaver Creek’s shining culinary stars, and the drive to The Pines Lodge sets up the set-apart, special feel of this place that’s really only minutes away from the bustle of Beaver Creek Village.

Once nestled inside the warm dining room, take off your coat and get ready to linger because this dining experience is one you’ll want to draw out as long as possible. Begin the slow unfolding with a signature cocktail such as the Kentucky Lullaby — for bourbon lovers — or the Smoke Jumper, a tequila-based cocktail with a smoky mezcal flavor that makes it prime for pairing with the tuna crudo, a beauty of an appetizer that’s drizzled with a similarly smoky-flavored charred jalapeño vinaigrette. Crunchy radishes and cucumbers complement the smoothness of the fish, making this zesty small plate an exciting flavor opener.

LOCAL FLAVOR

Now that you’re ready for the full-flavor experience of Chef David Gutowski’s kitchen, go for a taste of the smoked ricotta ravioli, which — like all of the pastas here — is made in house daily with fresh, local eggs and stuffed with golden raisins, Swiss chard and braised goat sourced from Salida, Colorado.

A commitment to perfect pasta also shows up in the gnocchi that accompanies one of Grouse Mountain’s standout entrées, the grilled Rocky Mountain elk loin. Pillowy gnocchi, pumpkin seed pesto, local squash, and huckleberry vinaigrette make this flavorful dish a hearty and satisfying winter meal. The dinner menu includes abundant options ranging from trout and tenderloin to the famed roasted sausage stuffed rabbit loin, providing enough variety for all kinds of tastes.

“We take pride in the service we extend to our guests,” says dining room manager Lou Wilson, highlighting just another one of the little things that stand out at Grouse Mountain Grill in a big way. “We want to create a sophisticated dining atmosphere in a setting that’s friendly and accommodating.”

Mission accomplished. With this all-star team’s above-and-beyond commitment to service, a dinner at Grouse Mountain Grill turns into a special experience that’s in no way stuffy. The personal rapport adds an encore of benefits to an already-charmed evening: trusted recommendations.

Ask the sommelier for personalized wine pairings, and even if you’re feeling shy, ask for a dessert recommendation. Take their word for it — or mine: Pastry Chef Jessica Anderson has a knack for sweet endings. Her apple walnut baklava layers on the love, and the double chocolate bread pudding’s liquid cheesecake center won’t be soon forgotten. •

Price

Starters: $7-$19

Entrées: $35-$47

•••

Ambiance

Sophisticated setting for an exquisite meal with family and friends

•••

Signature dish

Grilled Rocky Mountain elk loin

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes, kids’ menu available