Mirabelle | VailDaily.com

by Ashlee Bratton

photos by Dominique Taylor

Time stops as you pull into the private parking lot tucked just behind the gates of Beaver Creek and enter into the beauty and serenity of Mirabelle, Beaver Creek’s oldest original homestead nestled and hidden away in her own winter wonderland.

Step onto the wrap-around porch lit up for the holidays and into the farmhouse foyer for a drink at the bar, or take a seat on one of the couches by the fireplace and enjoy the views of the surrounding forest. Mirabelle’s location and Nottingham Ranch heritage is unique to the area of the Vail Valley and is truly the only one left of its kind. The quaint charm and warm ambiance is met with culinary perfection headed by a husband-and-wife team that married their European roots with the history of Beaver Creek.

Daniel and Nathalie Joly have been operating the four-star business since 1992 and recently secured the property and land from Vail Resorts, an endeavor they’ve been working on for over 25 years. Mirabelle is finally theirs. Chef-owner Daniel Joly proudly quips, “The magic of Mirabelle is more than just good food. It’s almost a perfect storm of uniqueness and charm that comes together in one location.” This master chef and his wife are the story and part of the magic that is Mirabelle. “We see ownership in Mirabelle giving us reason to continue to invest in and enhance Mirabelle for generations to come, much as restaurateurs do in Europe.”

Mirabelle is the fruition of a lifelong dream. This handsome devil now decked with flecks of grey vowed as a 15-year-old that one day he would own a restaurant, graduated from the Culinary Institute of Brussels, cooked in Michelin-starred restaurants in Belgium (where he was named the nation’s best chef at age 20), and landed at Beaver Creek’s Mirabelle in 1992, which he purchased from founder Luc Meyer seven years later.

The European flair peeks out from the tomato and rosemary flatbread artfully displayed with a stone made specifically for this particular appetizer’s exhibition. Even the names of the cocktails have their own personality, labeled after famous moments in the golf world. Try the “Hanger” named after Tiger’s chip shot in the 2005’s Masters, or the “One Iron” commemorating Jack Nicklaus’s shot into the wind in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Bruce, Mirabelle’s long-time bartender since 1996 can point any patron in the right direction for any libation needs or questions these cocktails inspire.

From the foie gras doused in a green tea and cranberry reduction with gingerbread dust to the homemade red kuri squash ravioli with honey-smoked paprika, there’s something for every patron to discover and enjoy. The tempting pecan pie tartlet with cinnamon crème anglaise and gingersnap crumble will make even the most full and satisfied patron want one more bite and to stay in the magic of Mirabelle and the glimmer of the Joly legacy a few minutes longer. •

Price

Starters: $12-24

Mains: $32-$48

•••

Ambiance

Cozy farmhouse with exquisite European cuisine

•••

Signature dish

North Sea Dover sole

•••

Kid-friendly?

Children’s menu available