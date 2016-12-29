Zach’s Cabin | VailDaily.com

mountainside | bachelor gulch

970.754.6575 | zachscabinbeavercreek.com

There’s no better way to begin an intimate dining experience than cuddled up under a blanket as the sleigh ascends Bachelor Gulch and arrives at Zach’s Cabin, a luxury stone-and-log structure characterized by soft light emanating from the expansive windows and long icicles hanging from the snowy rooftop.

Inside, Zach’s Cabin envelops guests with its warm glow. Crisp white napkins, crystal glasses and an enormous fireplace create a welcoming ambiance, high on the hillside. Named after one of the area’s original homesteaders — a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty, Zach Allen, Zach’s Cabin is one of the finest restaurants in the Vail Valley, not only because of its romantic and invigorating open-air sleigh ride, but also because of its refined cuisine and wine.

This winter, Chef Ron Jackson, who hails from the historic Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, has taken the reigns. His wide array of culinary experience spans the globe.

“Having been involved in opening more than a dozen new hotels and restaurants and consulted in rolling out concepts ranging from Pan Asian to traditional American, British, Italian and French cuisine, we are confident that Chef Ron will elevate our members’ and guests’ dining experience,” says Jamie Sloman, dining and events manager.

Jackson has added interesting ingredients to the flavorful menu, but has kept it mostly the same in early season, blending Colorado staples with fresh coastal dishes. However, expect an exciting, revamped menu in January. In addition to presenting chile-rubbed elk tenderloin and jalapeño-crusted trout, one of Jackson’s specialties includes his mom’s favorite: the Boulder natural chicken.

Intimate tables situated against windows with majestic mountain views, or set against a warm, inviting fireplace, create a perfect setting for romantic getaways, special occasions, or anyone looking for an unparalled rustic dining experience. Some guests even snowshoe up.

Winner of the Wine Spectator “Best Of” Award of Excellence for over 10 years, Zach’s wine program includes approximately 500 selections representing the most famous wine regions around the world. A dozen or so wines by the glass offer an eclectic mix, ranging from the wildly popular Frank Family cabernet to unknowns like nortico albarhino and Otto’s Constant Dream, a pinot noir from New Zealand.”

“No wine list is complete without smaller and larger bottles for those looking for something a little less or a trophy piece to sit atop of a table throughout dinner.”

In addition to a robust sparkling section, Zach’s white wines represent all major countries and include lesser known regions like Greece and Portugal, while still concentrating on wines from California and France.

The heart of Zach’s wine list is reds by the bottle, with nearly a quarter of the selections featuring California cabernets and pinot noirs from Oregon and California. The entire spectrum of producers and vintages is assured to please any connoisseur.

“My job — other than the service of our guests — is to accurately and respectively represent the world of wine on the excellent list up at Zach’s Cabin in the same manner that winemakers have had in the production of their products,” says Zach’s Sommelier Sean Costa.

With spectacular views of the Gore Range and unparalleled rustic elegance, Zach’s Cabin is sure to be a highlight of any day on Beaver Creek Mountain. •

Price

Appetizers: $14-$27;

Entréess: $31-56.

•••

Ambiance

Fine dining in a

rustic cabin

•••

Signature dish

Chile-rubbed elk

tenderloin, jalapeño-

crusted trout

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes