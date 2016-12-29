 EAT Directory Edwards | VailDaily.com

EAT Directory Edwards

Gore Range Brewery

December 29, 2016 — 0105 EDWARDS VILLAGE BLVD | EDWARDS 970.926.BREW (2739) | GORERANGEBREWERY.COM  by heather hower photos by justin Q. mccarty I feel like a local,” proclaimed my usually reserved husband when we sat down in a deep booth at the windows at the Gore Range Brewery on a […]

Vista at Arrowhead

December 29, 2016 — 676 Sawatch Drive | Arrowhead | Edwards 970.926.2111 | vista-arrowhead.com by krista driscoll photos by linda guerrette Micky Poage completes a melody on the piano with an elegant flourish, and Vista at Arrowhead patrons respond with applause and requests for favorite songs. The longtime valley […]

Juniper Restaurant

December 29, 2016 — 97 Main Street e101 | riverwalk | EDWARDS 970.926.7001 | juniperrestaurant.com by John O’Neill photos by justin q. mccarty You can go to Juniper Restaurant in Riverwalk in Edwards to enjoy big flavors and substantial portions of signature and new dishes with or without making […]

Cafe 163

December 29, 2016 — 105 EDWARDS VILLAGE BLVD. #D101 | EDWARDS | 970.926.1163 | CAFE163.COM by heather hower photos by dominique taylor You know when you have a hankering for eggs and bacon or eggs benedict at 2 in the afternoon and nothing else will do? Head over to […]

The Gashouse

December 29, 2016 — 34185 U.S. HWY 6 | Edwards 970.926.3613 | gashouse-restaurant.com by Stephen Lloyd Wood photo by andy Guy If you’re like many visitors to Colorado, thoughts of dining on wild game may conjure up memories of those gamey steaks Uncle Bud brought home from his hunting […]

Zino Ristorante

December 29, 2016 — 27 MAIN STREET | RIVERWALK, EDWARDS 970.926.0777 | ZINORISTORANTE.COM by Suzanne Hoffman photos by DOMINIQUE TAYLOR At family owned and operated Zino Ristorante in Edwards, the food is Italian inspired, but the dynamism and warmth are pure Italian. Given its Mediterranean influences, the menu is […]

Harvest by Kelly Liken

December 29, 2016 — 1265 BERRY CREEK ROAD | EDWARDS 970.477.5353 | SONNENALPCLUB.COM by Kirsten Dobroth photos by Charles Townsend Bessent Chef Kelly Liken’s new venture, Harvest, opened this past summer with the same buzz around it that kept her former spot, Restaurant Kelly Liken in Vail Village, atop […]

Sato Sushi Bar & Restaurant

December 29, 2016 — 0105 Edwards Village Blvd. Suite E 101, Edwards Center satosushiedwards.com  |  970.926.7684 by Kim fuller photos by DOMINIQUE TAYLOR  Above the long sushi bar at Sato, uniquely-shaped lampshades each cast an individual glow, illuminating a row of guests holding chopsticks and grabbing bites among their […]

Capital Bar & Bistro

December 29, 2016 — 43 Capitol St. | Eagle | 970.328.7990 capitolbarandbistro.com by Heather Hower photos by kristin anderson Inside the cozy log cabin on Capitol Street is a menu that delivers without fuss. Far from stuffy but definitely more upscale than a quick-dining joint, The Capitol Bar and […]

Restaurant Mirador

November 14, 2016 — An evening drive to Cordillera creates a tangible moment of sweet release, like soaking in a minute of cool mountain alpenglow after swirling in the heat of a sun-drenched summer day. Restaurant Mirador is a dining retreat, a stop off the beaten path that’s well […]

The Gashouse

November 14, 2016 — I saw my first “jackalope” when I was 7. The darn thing looked bigger than a Saint Bernard, a regal-looking jackrabbit with antlers sitting in high prairie grass somewhere out on the Colorado plains, staring out from a postcard my mom bought for me for […]

Italian hospitality is alive and well at Zino Ristorante

August 27, 2014 — A bocce ball rolls by and you can hear shouts of excitement ring through the summer air. Yep, no doubt about it, you’re at Zino Ristorante, at Riverwalk in Edwards. Stepping in to this mod Italian establishment with oversized Carpano artwork — whether for lunch […]

Fine food at Cordillera’s Mirador and Grouse on the Green

August 27, 2014 — MIRADOR The views are what first catch my glance, great sweeping vistas that are visible from almost every corner of the dining room. Then the menu stops my glance and I find myself intrigued by unanticipated options in a classic menu. I look around, wondering […]

The Gashouse serves up wild game and plenty of history

August 20, 2014 — Stroll through the large wooden gate past the overflowing petunia baskets and blue umbrellas on the outside patio and there’s a good chance you might be able to find your state’s license plate nailed to the log wall. For those with an adventurous spirit, there’s […]

