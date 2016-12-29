Capital Bar & Bistro | VailDaily.com

43 Capitol St. | Eagle | 970.328.7990

capitolbarandbistro.com

Inside the cozy log cabin on Capitol Street is a menu that delivers without fuss.

Far from stuffy but definitely more upscale than a quick-dining joint, The Capitol Bar and Bistro fills the made-with-love, less-fussy fare niche perfectly. The family-owned restaurant welcomes families but is also a lovely respite for couples who want to feel a little bit spoiled for the evening. The cozy interior, affordable prices and wine list beckon diners to sit and stay just a little bit longer.

The Capitol Bar and Bistro is celebrating 10 years in the little brown building that once was a house in Eagle. Nate and Tom McMullen, son and father owners, have revamped the menu recently when they changed from Paradigm’s to The Capitol Bar and Bistro — a restaurant promises delicious fare at fair prices.

The food is prepared with care and with fun little twists. The mixed greens salad is heartier than most starter salads with seasonal fruit, avocado and feta cheese: crunchy, sweet, tangy.

Follow up the salad course with lump crab cakes with Dynamite Sauce that melt in your mouth. Tom McMullen gleefully explains the secret ingredient: real crab. This epitomizes Chef Nate’s philosophy: excellent food made with quality ingredients at a good price in a setting that feels like an extension of your home…. An extension that comes with a roaring fireplace, lively bar, semi-secluded backroom and a dining area that overlooks the expansive patio.

The menu offers plenty of selection without being overwhelming: pan-seared salmon, prime rib with bleu cheese, mushrooms and onions, lamb T-bones, pasta or The Hamburger. A burger this good only needs to be called The Hamburger — and it comes with a side of decadent truffle fries.

Not everyone wants to be ushered into the dining room for a full meal, nor does everyone want to spend an arm and leg on dinner — the McMullens get that. For a little town, the bar with ambient lighting, nestled near the fireplace, is often crowded with neighborhood faces and friends. Happy hour from 5 to 6 lures neighbors in, the $5 bar menu keeps them seated for a while.

The bar menu is heavy on seafood (crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, panko fish taco) but with plenty of offerings for everyone — sliders, jalapeño cake and cheese sticks.

The kids’ menu is just as robust for the younger set, with homemade chicken nuggets and thin-crust pizza but also steak, homemade mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables. Kids will devour dinner because they’re singularly focused on the fireplace — the one where they can roast marshmallows and make s’mores after dinner.

That’s right, indoor s’mores! The McMullens have brought the magic of roasting marshmallows inside. There’s something about a kid roasting a marshmallow that draws people in: a perfect ending to a memorable meal.

The Capitol Bar and Bistro is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 to 2; it’s open for dinner Monday through Saturday from 5 till close. It can host group events for up to 93 people. •

Price

Bar menu: $5

Mains: $12-$29

•••

Ambiance

Cozy, friendly neighborhood restaurant

•••

Signature dish

Smoked salmon with toast points and classic accoutrement

•••

kid friendly?

Yes