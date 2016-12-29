Delite & Bowl Noodle House | VailDaily.com

175 Main St. #107 | Edwards, CO 81632

970.855.0335 | deliteandbowl.com

On any given winter night, you will find Delite & Bowl filled with locals and tourists eager to taste the restaurant’s flavorful dishes. Dedicated to offering fresh and organic options for every palate, Delite & Bowl in Edwards Riverwalk prides itself on supporting clean eating using natural, non-antibiotic, non-GMO and organic ingredients in all of its authentic Asian foods. In addition, the restaurant offers gluten-free and vegetarian options. Owner Xin Barron said she created the made-to-order menu using cooking techniques from her childhood and continues to honor the tradition of making broth from boiling bones and bone marrow for more than 16 hours.

Delite & Bowl is known for their soups, which combine delicious Chinese noodles with organic ingredients including hand-wrapped pork wontons, Colorado-farmed beef, tender pieces of organic chicken, fresh salmon and shrimp, farm fresh vegetables and topped off with an array of traditional Chinese spices for a savory, old world taste.

If you want to try something new this winter, don’t miss Delite & Bowl’s signature curry dish. Some may shy away from the unique flavors in curry, but this dish isn’t overpowering and gives your taste buds the essence of its spice fusion – cumin, coriander, turmeric, pepper, mustard, ginger, clove and cardamom. The chicken, seafood and vegetable curry dishes use a combination of textures of bamboo shoots, onions, butternut squash, snap peas and edamame to round out the distinctive flavoring. To really warm your soul on a chilly night, the Spicy Red Curry Beef has that extra kick. The Spicy Red Curry Beef is a collaboration of serrano peppers and red curry for a sweet and spicy flavor, playing tricks on your palate.

Delite & Bowl’s Szechwan roots is evident in the Red Chili Oil Wontons. Mirroring the bold, pungent and spiciness from the Szechwan province, the provocative chili oil and fiery flavors result in the signature numbing of your tongue. However, your face won’t turn red and smoke will not come out of your ears, as Delite & Bowl’s Red Chili Oil Wontons give your taste buds the soul of the Szechwan tradition without stunning your gastronomic experience.

End your meal at Delite & Bowl with one of their many Boba Teas. Served warm or cold, the Taiwanese tea-based drinks are made with milk, concentrated flavors and chewy, tapioca balls. The tapioca balls may seem strange at first, but when you order one of these teas, you will be sipping dessert and taking the perfume of its flavor with you.

Coming for lunch? Delite & Bowl’s Lunch Combo allows you to choose an entrée, a side and a drink (both tea and alcohol) for $12.95. •

Price

Starters: $5 – $9.95; Mains: $12.95 – $22.95

•••

Ambiance

Cozy place to dine with friends for traditional and upscale Asian fusion

•••

Signature dish

Spicy red curry with

grass-fed beef, lychee, tomatoes, Thai basil,

and serrano peppers

•••

kid friendly?

Smaller portions of fresh food that healthy kids love