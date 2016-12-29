Gore Range Brewery | VailDaily.com

0105 EDWARDS VILLAGE BLVD | EDWARDS

970.926.BREW (2739) | GORERANGEBREWERY.COM

I feel like a local,” proclaimed my usually reserved husband when we sat down in a deep booth at the windows at the Gore Range Brewery on a chilly fall night. Indeed, Edwards’ Gore Range Brewery, with it convivial atmosphere, mug club, packed bar, busy dining room and roaring kitchen fire, makes everyone feel welcome.

The Gore Range Brewery, also known as GRB, was the first brewery in Eagle County — it opened in 1997, basically pioneer days here in the valley. New owner, Chef Pascal Coudouy, took over in 2011, keeping the vibe but updating the menu, which, by the way, has not only standard pub fare like fish and chips, burgers, a gorgeous Reuben and baby back ribs; but has surprising — and tasty — additions like mussels steamed in red ale, prosciutto-and-pear pizza, seasonal salads and grilled lamb chops. Think of it as high-brow options in a totally low-key environment.

All this yumminess comes courtesy of Chef Coudouy, whose resume is a feast in gastronomy straight from France. He kicked off his culinary prowess in the South of France before he migrated to midtown Manhattan’s Le Perigord Restaurant; prior, he was the youngest chef at a Michelin two-star restaurant where he trained under Hotel du France renowned chef Andre Daguin. And add good student to his bio: He was one of the top culinary school graduates in France — all of which should be an indication of his abilities and the “yum factor” he brings to the menu at GRB.

You’ve come to the brewery for its beer but will stay for its food and atmosphere, right? So let’s talk beers, brews, ales and lagers. There are eight brews on tap, all of them made right on-site. The list of brews is tempting even for a non-beer drinker: Great Sex Honey Lager, Intimate IPA, Pascal’s Porter, Raspberry Kolsch, Bodacious Brown, Fonce Rouge Red Ale, Beaver Logger and Powder Day Pale Ale.

The best way to find your favorite ale is to order the Brewery Sampler, four 1 – ounce samples to whet your whistle. With descriptions like “light floral and citrus” or “a moderate body” and “a French-inspired medium-bodied beer” you may think you’ve stumbled into a winery. Nope, just a brew house with passionate brewers, lovers of hops and fans of flavor.

GRB also features a host of guest taps so the sampling pairings can truly be endless. Included in the Brewery’s guest taps are gluten free options, hard apple cider, non-alcoholic options and even those from another well-known Colorado brewery: Coors.

Finding the right option for your palate can be a long, winding, delightful sipping stroll down a very tasty road. It’s a lofty goal, but you’re up for the challenge, right? •

PRICE

Apps: $5.75-$16.25; Sandwiches: $11.50-$13.50; Pizzas: $13.50-$14.75; Entrées: $15.75-$28

•••

AMBIANCE

Locals brewpub & sports bar with fine, beer-centric cuisine

•••

SIGNATURE DISHES

Le Grand Gore Range Nachos; the BBQ Spice-Rubbed Brisket Dip

•••

KID-FRIENDLY?

Kids menu items

$6-$12.50