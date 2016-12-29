Harvest by Kelly Liken | VailDaily.com

1265 BERRY CREEK ROAD | EDWARDS

970.477.5353 | SONNENALPCLUB.COM

by Kirsten Dobroth

photos by Charles Townsend Bessent

Chef Kelly Liken’s new venture, Harvest, opened this past summer with the same buzz around it that kept her former spot, Restaurant Kelly Liken in Vail Village, atop the lists of foodies near and far for over a decade. Visitors to her new eatery in the Sonnenalp Club in Edwards probably noticed two things: first and foremost the food, and secondly that deck!

But summer memories of that deck are quickly replaced by winter’s fireplace — a central feature in the expansive dining area that’s surrounded by big, picture glass windows, and capped with a cabin-inspired ceiling. A large bar area serving craft cocktails, a hefty list of Colorado draft beers, and a wine for every palate complements the seating area, and serves as a focal point to belly up for a snack, or sip on a pint during the restaurant’s live music every Wednesday night. And seasonal tastes stay in the spotlight on a winter menu that offers an assortment of starters, small plates and mains where locally sourced ingredients continue to shine via Liken’s signature style.

If you’re thinking small, the roasted wild mushrooms with grilled ciabatta, house-made ricotta, fresh arugula, and topped with a fried egg and sambal vinaigrette, is a savory, soul-warming choice that might make the case for another plate to share. If so, go for the grilled octopus, which dishes out a fantastic lightly charred flavor that’s accompanied by a citrus and paprika marinade, fingerling potatoes, capers, fresh fennel and arugula.

When it comes to mains, few things are as satisfying as the seared salmon filet, which sounds like a lighter choice on its own, but, when paired with a white bean and roasted tomato ragout, Knapp Ranch Swiss chard, crisp pancetta, sherry vinaigrette and olive relish, offers a hearty taste for even the coldest of winter evenings. However, if you’re looking for something that will really melt the chill from your bones — along with your taste buds — opt for the lamb ragout; melt-in-your-mouth Colorado lamb is paired with light, house-made pasta, and topped with fresh ricotta and herbs for a seasonal spin on a local favorite. Foodies following Liken from her last spot will be pleased to see her signature sticky bun sundae as a sweet tooth staple on the dessert list. If your favorite dessert typically comes from a shaker, order a chocolate martini to sip by the fire.

Don’t forget to stop by for lunch, or newly added Sunday brunch, along with a daily Happy Hour that sees extended hours every Sunday. Or, swing by The Pantry, Harvest’s on-site grab-and-go location that provides more café-inspired bites ranging from fresh salads and sandwiches to sweet and savory toast selections, and features an all-day coffee bar along with a fresh juice and smoothie menu. The Pantry opens each day from 7 a.m to 5 p.m., with lighter lunch offerings served at 11 a.m. from the grab-and-go spot. •

Price

Starters $7.50-$18,

Mains $14-$30

•••

Ambiance

Spacious, with a rustic cabin meets fine dining coziness

•••

Signature dish

Lamb ragout

•••

kid friendly?

Of course!