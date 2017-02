EAT Directory Vail | VailDaily.com

EAT Directory Vail

Game Creek Restaurant Game Creek Bowl | Vail Mountain Accessible via snowcat from Eagles Nest 970.754.4275 | gamecreekvail.com by John O’Neill photos Charles Townsend Bessent Set back in the thin pine-forest on the east side of Vail’s Game Creek Bowl, the wooden construct, overhanging eaves and smoking chimneys […] Game Creek Bowl | Vail Mountain Accessible via snowcat from Eagles Nest 970.754.4275 | gamecreekvail.com by John O’Neill photos Charles Townsend Bessent Set back in the thin pine-forest on the east side of Vail’s Game Creek Bowl, the wooden construct, overhanging eaves and smoking chimneys […] Learn more »

Vintage 12 Vail Road #100 | Vail | 970.479.0175 | vintage-vail.com by John O’Neill photos by justin Q. mccarty The four-seat square tables at Vintage restaurant in Vail are set neatly with white linen, oil candles and all the necessary accoutrement. Overhead, soft French music injects […] 12 Vail Road #100 | Vail | 970.479.0175 | vintage-vail.com by John O’Neill photos by justin Q. mccarty The four-seat square tables at Vintage restaurant in Vail are set neatly with white linen, oil candles and all the necessary accoutrement. Overhead, soft French music injects […] Learn more »

Campo Di Fiori 100 East Meadow Drive | 970.476.8994 | campodefiori.net/vail/ by Kirsten Dobroth photos by dominique taylor A visit to Vail can hardly be called complete without a meal at Campo de Fiori, but then again, that isn’t news to the many families who make an evening at […] 100 East Meadow Drive | 970.476.8994 | campodefiori.net/vail/ by Kirsten Dobroth photos by dominique taylor A visit to Vail can hardly be called complete without a meal at Campo de Fiori, but then again, that isn’t news to the many families who make an evening at […] Learn more »

Big Bear Bistro 297 HANSON RANCH ROAD | VAIL | 970.445.1007 | BIGBEARBISTRO.COM by Ashlee Bratton photos by Christopher Dillmann Want to know where the locals go? Just shimmy off Gondola One and head straight across the Vail Village plaza to Big Bear Bistro on Bridge Street and […] 297 HANSON RANCH ROAD | VAIL | 970.445.1007 | BIGBEARBISTRO.COM by Ashlee Bratton photos by Christopher Dillmann Want to know where the locals go? Just shimmy off Gondola One and head straight across the Vail Village plaza to Big Bear Bistro on Bridge Street and […] Learn more »

Elways Vail 174 East Gore Creek Drive | Lodge at Vail | Vail | 970.754.7818 | elways.com/vail by Traci J. Macnamara photos courtesy Elway’s Vail If you’re looking to elevate your après-ski experience this winter, then look no further than Elway’s Vail, located just steps from Vail’s […] 174 East Gore Creek Drive | Lodge at Vail | Vail | 970.754.7818 | elways.com/vail by Traci J. Macnamara photos courtesy Elway’s Vail If you’re looking to elevate your après-ski experience this winter, then look no further than Elway’s Vail, located just steps from Vail’s […] Learn more »

The Remedy Bar One Vail Road | FOUR SEASONS RESORT VAIL 970.477.8600 | fourseasons.com/vail/ by Kirsten Dobroth photos by dominique taylor The Remedy Bar in Vail wants to remedy your week with elixirs, potions and concoctions — also known as alcohol. They also want to follow up with […] One Vail Road | FOUR SEASONS RESORT VAIL 970.477.8600 | fourseasons.com/vail/ by Kirsten Dobroth photos by dominique taylor The Remedy Bar in Vail wants to remedy your week with elixirs, potions and concoctions — also known as alcohol. They also want to follow up with […] Learn more »

Ludwig’s at the Sonnenalp Hotel 20 Vail Road | VAIL 970.479.5429 | ludwigsrestaurant.com by Kimberly Nicoletti photos by Justin Q. McCarty Ludwig’s immerses all of your senses in the Old World tradition of hospitality and fine dining. Walking through Sonnenalp Hotel heightens the wonder of European elegance, and once you […] 20 Vail Road | VAIL 970.479.5429 | ludwigsrestaurant.com by Kimberly Nicoletti photos by Justin Q. McCarty Ludwig’s immerses all of your senses in the Old World tradition of hospitality and fine dining. Walking through Sonnenalp Hotel heightens the wonder of European elegance, and once you […] Learn more »

Yama Sushi 168 East Gore Creek Drive | Vail | 970.476.7332 | yamasushivail.com by Kirsten Dobroth photos by dominique taylor In a culinary landscape consisting of rich, alpine-inspired bites, Yama’s spot on Gore Creek Drive makes the case for a cozy evening spent with tastes from the […] 168 East Gore Creek Drive | Vail | 970.476.7332 | yamasushivail.com by Kirsten Dobroth photos by dominique taylor In a culinary landscape consisting of rich, alpine-inspired bites, Yama’s spot on Gore Creek Drive makes the case for a cozy evening spent with tastes from the […] Learn more »

Blue Moose Pizza 675 Lionshead Place | Lionshead | 970.476.8666 76 Avondale Lane | Beaver Creek Plaza | 970.845.8666 bluemoosepizza.com by Emily Jaissle photos by dominique taylor A short stroll from the Lionshead gondola puts you at Blue Moose Pizza, a locally-owned, community-oriented pizza restaurant overlooking the popular […] 675 Lionshead Place | Lionshead | 970.476.8666 76 Avondale Lane | Beaver Creek Plaza | 970.845.8666 bluemoosepizza.com by Emily Jaissle photos by dominique taylor A short stroll from the Lionshead gondola puts you at Blue Moose Pizza, a locally-owned, community-oriented pizza restaurant overlooking the popular […] Learn more »

Tavern on the Square 675 LIONSHEAD PLACE | LIONSHEAD 970.754.7704 | ARRABELLE.ROCKRESORTS.COM by beth potter photos courtesy Vail Resorts When you’re having the perfect ski vacation, snowflakes fall lightly at midday, as you try to decide whether to sit outside on the Tavern on the Square’s patio, or inside, […] 675 LIONSHEAD PLACE | LIONSHEAD 970.754.7704 | ARRABELLE.ROCKRESORTS.COM by beth potter photos courtesy Vail Resorts When you’re having the perfect ski vacation, snowflakes fall lightly at midday, as you try to decide whether to sit outside on the Tavern on the Square’s patio, or inside, […] Learn more »

Flame at the Four Seasons One Vail Road | Vail 970.477.8650 fourseasons.com/vail/dining/restaurants/flame/ by Traci Macnamara photos by dominique taylor Sir Loin tells you everything you need to know. When you reach the bottom of the grand staircase inside Four Seasons Resort Vail and approach the entrance to Flame, a regal-looking […] One Vail Road | Vail 970.477.8650 fourseasons.com/vail/dining/restaurants/flame/ by Traci Macnamara photos by dominique taylor Sir Loin tells you everything you need to know. When you reach the bottom of the grand staircase inside Four Seasons Resort Vail and approach the entrance to Flame, a regal-looking […] Learn more »

Terra Bistro 352 E. Meadow Drive | Vail Mountain Lodge | Vail 970.476.6836 | terrabistrovail.com by Traci J. Macnamara photos by Christopher Dillmann Terra Bistro has been crafting culinary adventure for 23 years, and with an exciting winter menu, this favorite among Vail’s world-class restaurant scene continues […] 352 E. Meadow Drive | Vail Mountain Lodge | Vail 970.476.6836 | terrabistrovail.com by Traci J. Macnamara photos by Christopher Dillmann Terra Bistro has been crafting culinary adventure for 23 years, and with an exciting winter menu, this favorite among Vail’s world-class restaurant scene continues […] Learn more »

Matsuhisa 141 East Meadow Drive | Solaris | vail 970.476.6628 | mastuhisavail.com story and photos by Dominique taylor Dining at Matsuhisa is like going on a Japanese culinary safari around the world in your best designer shoes — and feeling nothing but comfortable all day long. […] 141 East Meadow Drive | Solaris | vail 970.476.6628 | mastuhisavail.com story and photos by Dominique taylor Dining at Matsuhisa is like going on a Japanese culinary safari around the world in your best designer shoes — and feeling nothing but comfortable all day long. […] Learn more »

Pepsi’s Bar & Restaurant 231 East Gore Creek 970.476.5626 | pepis.com by John LaConte photos by Charles Townsend Bessent It’s not often you can say “check out what’s new at Pepi’s.” The dedication to the classic nature of the place is what has contributed to its success over the […] 231 East Gore Creek 970.476.5626 | pepis.com by John LaConte photos by Charles Townsend Bessent It’s not often you can say “check out what’s new at Pepi’s.” The dedication to the classic nature of the place is what has contributed to its success over the […] Learn more »

The Fitz Bar & Restaurant Manor Vail Lodge 595 East Vail Valley Drive | Vail 970.476.5000 | manorvail.com by John O’Neill photos by Charles Townsend Bessent The Fitz, recently revamped to occupy all of the restaurant space at Manor Vail Lodge, delivers tasty, casual affordable cuisine to all who enter. […] Manor Vail Lodge 595 East Vail Valley Drive | Vail 970.476.5000 | manorvail.com by John O’Neill photos by Charles Townsend Bessent The Fitz, recently revamped to occupy all of the restaurant space at Manor Vail Lodge, delivers tasty, casual affordable cuisine to all who enter. […] Learn more »

La Tour 122 E. Meadow Drive | VAIL | 970.476.4403 | latour-vail.com by Ashlee Bratton photos by dominique taylor Welcome to an evening at La Tour. Known for its creative and contemporary adaptations of classic French fare infused by whatever is inspiring chef-owner Paul Ferzacca and his […] 122 E. Meadow Drive | VAIL | 970.476.4403 | latour-vail.com by Ashlee Bratton photos by dominique taylor Welcome to an evening at La Tour. Known for its creative and contemporary adaptations of classic French fare infused by whatever is inspiring chef-owner Paul Ferzacca and his […] Learn more »

Bistro Fourteen Eagles Nest via Eagle Bahn gondola | Vail Mountain 970.754.4530 | vail.com Whether you ski, snowboard, snowshoe or take the gondola… you won’t be disappointed with the creative menu offerings at Bistro Fourteen, a gem not-so-hidden away on top of Vail Mountain at Eagle’s Nest. […] Eagles Nest via Eagle Bahn gondola | Vail Mountain 970.754.4530 | vail.com Whether you ski, snowboard, snowshoe or take the gondola… you won’t be disappointed with the creative menu offerings at Bistro Fourteen, a gem not-so-hidden away on top of Vail Mountain at Eagle’s Nest. […] Learn more »

Almresi Restaurant 333 Bridge St. | 970.470.4174 | almresi-vail.com by John O’Neill photos courtesy Almresi Restaurant It’s as though Vail’s new Almresi restaurant was plucked from the Black Forest in Germany and set down gently in Seibert circle atop of Bridge Street at what is precisely […] 333 Bridge St. | 970.470.4174 | almresi-vail.com by John O’Neill photos courtesy Almresi Restaurant It’s as though Vail’s new Almresi restaurant was plucked from the Black Forest in Germany and set down gently in Seibert circle atop of Bridge Street at what is precisely […] Learn more »

The 10th top of Gondola One | mid-vail | 970.754.1010 | the10thvail.com by Kirsten Dobroth photos by charles townsend bessent Dining at The 10th is an integral part of the Vail Mountain ski experience. Located at Mid-Vail, The 10th not only provides incredible views of the Gore […] top of Gondola One | mid-vail | 970.754.1010 | the10thvail.com by Kirsten Dobroth photos by charles townsend bessent Dining at The 10th is an integral part of the Vail Mountain ski experience. Located at Mid-Vail, The 10th not only provides incredible views of the Gore […] Learn more »

Bol 141 East Meadow Dr #113 | Solaris | Vail 970.476.5300 | bolvail.com by Krista Driscoll photos by charles townsend bessent I like the vibe of this place; it’s very night-clubby,” says Bol executive chef Paula Turner with a sweeping glance at the modern lighting that […] 141 East Meadow Dr #113 | Solaris | Vail 970.476.5300 | bolvail.com by Krista Driscoll photos by charles townsend bessent I like the vibe of this place; it’s very night-clubby,” says Bol executive chef Paula Turner with a sweeping glance at the modern lighting that […] Learn more »