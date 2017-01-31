Blue Moose Pizza | VailDaily.com

675 Lionshead Place | Lionshead | 970.476.8666

76 Avondale Lane | Beaver Creek Plaza | 970.845.8666

bluemoosepizza.com

by Emily Jaissle

photos by dominique taylor

A short stroll from the Lionshead gondola puts you at Blue Moose Pizza, a locally-owned, community-oriented pizza restaurant overlooking the popular ice skating rink. The focus on Colorado-born beers and spirits is no reason to discount this New York-style pizza joint. Made from scratch, hand tossed, thin crust and a secret “Blue Moose twist” bring the flavor of New York directly to the cobblestone streets of Vail.

Pizzeria favorites like the Big Moose combine pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, marinara and mozzarella for an “everything style” pie are crowd pleasers. Others like the Autumn Pizza excite taste buds with aromatic truffle oil, dainty crimini mushrooms, parsley, garlic and creamy goat cheese. Delicious pizza combinations are offered and, behind the counter, 25 toppings and seven different cheeses are available. This plethora of options and a bit of creativity make it possible to stay traditional or invent the pie of your wildest dreams to share with friends.

If you are a dreamer of pizza possibilities, Blue Moose will be hosting an opportunity to win a spot of the menu in 2017. After receiving an email from a curious customer asking, “why there was no pie with cream cheese,” the team created a contest to have the winner’s pizza placed on the menu. On Vail’s Closing Day a final contest will determine the best pizza to be featured on the menu year-round. “Community involvement is a cornerstone to the business,” says Sarah Franke, a member of the business development team for over a decade. The company donates $1 of each Vintage Pizza to Eagle Valley Senior Life as one of their multiple other givebacks to the surrounding community.

Options like soups, salads, hot sandwiches, calzones, appetizers and a kid section titled “Little Moose” are available if pizza isn’t calling your name. Kids are always welcome at both the Lionshead and Beaver Creek locations, and are even invited to draw on the tablecloths. Stopping by during a busy time? Ask about the “text to waitlist” option that allows you to be alerted via text when your table is set. Instead of waiting inside you can enjoy the charming surroundings.

Blue Moose is a place to easily grab a local brew and a fresh slice, enjoy table service with a group of friends, or pick up a pie to bring home to the family. They also offer daily lunch and après specials all season. Lastly, do not forget the delicious warm and gooey chocolate-chip cookies baked to order: You will not regret this indulgence any time of day! •

Price

Apps: $4.95-$11.95

Pizzas: $13.95-$25.95

Slices: $3.25-$4.50

Entrées: $11.95

•••

Ambiance

Fun, family-style pizzeria, with restaurants in Lionshead and Beaver Creek villages

•••

Signature dish

Hand-tossed, New York style pizza

•••

Kid friendly?

You bet!