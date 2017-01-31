Campo Di Fiori | VailDaily.com

100 East Meadow Drive | 970.476.8994 | campodefiori.net/vail/

by Kirsten Dobroth

photos by dominique taylor

A visit to Vail can hardly be called complete without a meal at Campo de Fiori, but then again, that isn’t news to the many families who make an evening at Campo a centerpiece of their trip. Chef Simone Reatti mingles with tables throughout the evening, many of whom know him from visits over the years, as perfectly portioned dishes of from Reatti’s home country grace the table with a taste for everyone, and plenty of smaller plates to share. “I won’t use ingredients that I wouldn’t eat, or that I wouldn’t feed my daughter,” he says.

It’s this kind intimate feeling that often gets lost in the type of square footage that Campo boasts, and one that, according to managing partner Mira Hozzova, creates a sense that every party’s spot at Campo is a special one. This attention to detail is apparent from the moment guests top the staircase to the main dining room, where they dust off the snow and chill from outside and find themselves within a Tuscan-inspired space, with big windows offering views above the heart of Vail Village. An open kitchen lets guests in on all the action — and each dish — created by Reatti and his team.

And while guest experience is front and center, each dish is the main attraction that keeps people coming back for more. Ingredients are a central focus for Reatti, who spends time meeting with producers, and has traveled to Italy to source ingredients in order to craft a menu that changes with the season.

And it’s apparent from the first plate to the last. The Piato di Prosciutto is a favorite way to start a meal, as Paolo Tanaro prosciutto that’s been aged 18 months is sliced paper thin and paired with grilled focaccia. The Polpo alla Griglia is another can’t-miss starter — grilled Spanish octopus skewered and drizzled with red-pepper-infused olive oil for a bit of mild heat and charred taste.

When moving to mains, pasta is the house special, and winter-inspired dishes offer a seasonal take on old favorites. Try the Raviolo di Coda di Bue, a homemade raviolo filled with braised oxtail and taleggio cheese, and topped with a butter sage sauce for a delicate take on a hearty staple. Paired with a glass of Italian red or white from the extensive wine and cocktail list, you might think that you’ve been transported to a ski trip in the Dolomites as opposed to the Rockies.

Don’t forget to cap off an evening with a sweet ending, as the time and thought put into each starter and main isn’t lost on the dessert list. The Mousse di Cioccolato Nero is a decadent crowd-pleaser that’s whipped texture is the perfect complement to a heavier meal, and is topped with fresh berries. And if you really can’t find room for dessert, don’t miss the house-made Limoncello – a longstanding restaurant favorite that’s the perfect last warm up before heading back out into the cold. •

Price

Starters $10-$20,

Mains $21-$41

•••

Ambiance

A warm and welcoming eatery transported from Italy to the heart of Vail

•••

Signature dish

Raviolo di Coda di Bue, Linguine Crostacei

•••

Kid-friendly?

Bring the whole family!