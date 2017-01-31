Elways Vail | VailDaily.com

174 East Gore Creek Drive | Lodge at Vail | Vail | 970.754.7818 | elways.com/vail

If you’re looking to elevate your après-ski experience this winter, then look no further than Elway’s Vail, located just steps from Vail’s Gondola One within the Lodge at Vail. Yes — you probably already know Elway’s as a contemporary steakhouse named after that beloved Broncos quarterback. And you’re well aware that Elway’s is where to go when you’re looking to enjoy mouthwatering cuts of USDA prime steaks in a chic, contemporary dining room. The staff in both the front and back of the house are known for exacting standards and attention to detail — something guests will appreciate when they tuck into a delicious bite.

But before you march straight to your dining room table at Elway’s this winter, be sure to come early for a stop by the bar, where you’ll discover that it provides a destination après experience to be remembered for its craft cocktails, Colorado beers, enticing appetizers, and fun vibe. With a 7 for $7 bar menu available each day from 3-5 p.m., you’ll find plenty of upscale starters that would make the big #7, John Elway himself, proud.

The concept is simple: seven appetizers for $7 each, served in the bar area — but the quality you’ll discover in the Elway’s bar menu makes it anything but blasé. A grilled artichoke dusted with herbs and spices is served with drawn butter and garlic aioli, and the creamy artichoke dip shows up in a mini Staub cast-iron crock that keeps it warm for dipping. The Rhode Island calamari mixes blue-cheese-stuffed fried green olives, marinated baby corn, and tangy pepperoncinis with crispy calamari rings. And for something closer to home, you’ll find great local flavor with the Colorado-sourced Wagyu beef sliders topped with a chipotle sauce and pickles inside of a house-made brioche bun.

This time of year, the Colorado lamb chop is a can’t-miss item. Served with a green chile fondue, Chimayo tortilla chips and roasted sweet potatoes, it’s a lot of love for both sides of the border.

USDA prime beef takes center stage in the Elway’s dining room, and you’ll find it grilled to perfection whether your preference is a thick Porterhouse, a juicy rib-eye, or a melt-in-your-mouth fillet. Of course, if you’re having a good time at the Elway’s bar, you can certainly order an entrée from your barstool, but the buzzing après vibe is certainly one you can carry with you from the bar to the dining room, all the way through dessert. •

Price

Starters: $7-$23.50; Mains: $18.50-$63

•••

Ambiance

Contemporary steakhouse destination with a classy

après-ski scene

•••

Signature Dish

New York strip; Colorado

lamb fondue

•••

Kid-Friendly?

Yes, from small bites

to scrumptious steaks and sides