La Tour | VailDaily.com

122 E. Meadow Drive | VAIL | 970.476.4403 | latour-vail.com

Welcome to an evening at La Tour. Known for its creative and contemporary adaptations of classic French fare infused by whatever is inspiring chef-owner Paul Ferzacca and his team, La Tour puts the “zing” in amazing. This cozy eatery with seasonal cuisine beckons those searching for a delightful dining experience any time of the year. Just look for the cheery yellow awning.

Snuggle up next to the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with one of La Tour’s master cocktail creations and enjoy the contemporary atmosphere peppered with works from both world-class artists and local collaborators. This season’s liquid invention, aptly named “Root Down” and created by bartender Jeff L., fuses beet syrup with Sipsmith gin and a cherry reduction. With some bartender tricks, this libation blossoms into a martini glass masterpiece with a color and taste that is unmatched in vibrancy or zest.

La Tour mastermind Ferzacca has commanded this ship for over 18 years and is soulfully committed to providing its guests with the absolute best in everything. He and his team prepare handcrafted cuisine from fresh, seasonal, organic and sustainable ingredients. But one thing you can’t understand — unless you’re sitting in the dining room, experiencing the cuisine — is Ferzacca’s playful side. It is the raised eyebrow quirk after a flawless setup. “Did he just…” Yes, he did.

Take one of this season’s signature entrées, Veta de Palma Loup de Mer. Yes, the imported poisson is flown in fresh from Spain daily. And the butter beans and fennel add a classic foil to the fish. But the blood orange and phyto sauce ensure all the senses get involved, with a touch of adrenaline as you chase those flavors across the plate. As for the Sizzling Octopus A La Plancha, a concoction of cumin almonds, charred scallion, water chestnuts, kale and a Chile Caribe aioli that is perfect whether it’s a lunch, après or dinner selection.

One of La Tour’s hidden weapons? Its excellent staff, including Master Sommelier Roland Micu. Micu is not afraid of any question you might have and is up for friendly banter and pairing challenges. “I’m a big texture guy. Texture first, then flavor,” he says.

Complementing the cuisine, La Tour’s wine list boasts over 650 selections. Do not be afraid to let Micu pair a master treat whether it’s an après choice or a delicate dessert. He knows exactly what goes with the grilled pineapple tarte tatin emblazoned with coconut ice cream, lychee and sliced macadamia nuts.

Just as Chef Ferzacca crafts his menu and culinary team with precision and style, nothing about La Tour is commonplace — yet it’s a place that can be enjoyed in Vail any day of the week, any time of year. •

Price

Sunday brunch: $9-$17

Appetizers: $13-$15

Entrées: $32-$49

•••

Ambiance

A convivial setting for classic and contemporary French cuisine

•••

Signature dish

Dover sole à la meunière

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes, kids’ menu available