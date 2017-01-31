Terra Bistro | VailDaily.com

352 E. Meadow Drive | Vail Mountain Lodge | Vail

970.476.6836 | terrabistrovail.com

Terra Bistro has been crafting culinary adventure for 23 years, and with an exciting winter menu, this favorite among Vail’s world-class restaurant scene continues to showcase the seasonally inspired menu and regionally sourced ingredients for which it is known and loved.

Located within the Vail Mountain Lodge, Terra Bistro radiates a warm and classy feel, but it’s also casual enough to capture the essence of Vail’s mountain-town vibe. Come by after a day on the slopes to experience the extensive wine list and Colorado-inspired house cocktails that make Terra Bistro’s bar a happening place to top off your day with appetizers that go beyond typical bar fare.

But plan to stick around because what’s coming out of Shawn Miller’s kitchen for dinner this winter is for those who want a unique Vail dining experience. “I recently traveled to Asia and was inspired by the flavors and culture,” says Chef Miller. “We’re incorporating some of that influence into our winter menu, and we’re excited about the lighter dishes we’re offering.”

Find this influence, for starters, in Terra Bistro’s flavor-powerful small plates and in the standout kampachi crudo, which melds herbal, spicy and tangy flavors with its ginger-sake reduction, cilantro, basil, Thai chilies, tamari and yuzu gelée. Other interesting small plates, including the porcini-crusted scallops with dashi and the warm mushroom salad, beautifully capture Chef Miller’s most recent inspiration.

You’ll also find a lot of joy in Terra Bistro’s Colorado-proud beverage selections. Embrace the emphasis on Colorado spirits, and go for the Woody Creek Basil Gimlet, featuring Colorado vodka, torn basil, lime juice and a hint of agave nectar, or choose from a selection of Colorado craft beers. And with a sommelier in house, you’ve got an expert guide to assist with wine pairings for the main course.

The buttery, light flavor of the Rocky Mountain trout pairs nicely with a glass of the Ferry Lacombe rosé. This new take inspired by the classic Trout Amandine offers perfectly seasoned grilled trout rounded out with creamy white polenta, roasted cauliflower, grilled Belgian endive, apple, red onion, brown butter and almonds. Among Terra Bistro’s main courses, the parsnip and goat cheese ravioli with rabbit confit is both ambitious and unique, with a creamy flavor burst in the ravioli center that’s mirrored in the juicy pop of fresh pomegranate seeds.

Dessert devotees will be happy to hear that Terra Bistro’s beloved Bittersweet Chocolate Molten is still the house specialty. This luscious cake with an ooey-gooey center is accompanied by vanilla gelato and drizzled with raspberry coulis. Pair it with the Colorado Copper Muse amaretto for a sensational finale that conjures the best of Colorado-crafted cuisine, from beginning to end. •

Price

Starters: $11-$18

Entrées: $29-$44

•••

Ambiance

Upscale urban contemporary

•••

Signature dish

Crispy duck leg confit

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes, children’s menu available