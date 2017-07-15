Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch hosts Jazz Sunday Brunch at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch hosts Jazz Sunday Brunch at Beaver Creek
July 15, 2017
Featuring buffet-style brunch and live music, WYLD at The Ritz-Carlton at Bachelor Gulch is serving up brunch on Sundays for $40 per person.
(Eagle County residents get a two-for-one deal.)
Spreads inspired by kids
With everything from an omelet station to a dessert bar, pastry chef Emily Peksun's sweet spreads — inspired by kids — will change up each week. A few of the featured spreads include Fruit Loop panna cotta, Nutella-filled munchkins, doughnuts and more. Menu items are based on seasonal ingredients.
Grammy-nominated woodwind artist Bob Rebholz joins guitarist, vocalist and composer Justin Allison to provide the tunes.
"Family and friends will gather around the table and enjoy each other's company while appreciating live music and a delicious menu," said general manager Steve Janicek.
For more information or reservations for Jazz Sunday Brunch at WYLD, call 970-343-1555 or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch.
