Say adios to Tacorico: Edwards restaurant celebrates final day April 22 | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Got tacos? Not for long. After 3 1/2 years, Tacorico in Edwards will be closing after a final evening of service on Saturday. As of Monday, May 1, the restaurant space will be transforming into Craftsman, a new concept being introduced by established local restaurateurs.

Craftsman will be helmed by Chris and Janelle Schmidt — Chris has been the executive chef at Sweet Basil in Vail the past four years — as well as Matt Morgan, also of Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard. This is the team's first venture together.

"The amount of passion, commitment and high expectations will be so exciting for this space," said Tacorico owner Pollyanna Forster. "It will be in amazing hands."

Craftsman plans to take on the role of a gastropub in Edwards, offering chef-driven food and craft beer. There's more information to come on that soon — look for a follow-up article in the Vail Daily in May.

'Exciting Regeneration'

Forster said Schmidt and Morgan were looking for a space and approached her with the idea. Although Forster and husband Chris Irving weren't necessarily seeking out a transition, she said, they are excited for this next step and to focus on their remaining establishments, including eat! drink! and Cut, also in Edwards.

"Going from seven businesses to three businesses is an exciting regeneration for Chris and I," Forster said. "We want to get back to the point to where we are offering a lot of wine and cheese classes, redesign the eat! drink! patio, bring in live music — just get back to our roots and doing some exciting things there."

Until Tacorico is closed, every person who comes in will get a recipe for the rajas con crema — the restaurant's best-selling taco. Happy hour will remain the same through the week, so every day from 5 to 6 p.m., it's half-off all tacos, as well as $5 Tacorico margaritas and $2 Pacifico drafts.

On Friday, 20-percent will be taken off everyone's check, and on Saturday, a to-be-decided percentage will come off of checks, depending on inventory in the kitchen. Forster recommends checking Tacorico's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/tacoricovail for updates on the specials this week.

Reservations are highly recommended during closing week. Call 970-926-TACO to reserve your spot.