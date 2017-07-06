Scramble Against Cancer is July 17 | VailDaily.com

Scramble Against Cancer is July 17
July 6, 2017
If you go …
What: Scramble Against Cancer golf tournament.
Where: Sonnenal Golf Club, Edwards.
When: Monday, July 17.
Cost: $450 per player or $1,700 per foursome; gala costs $95.
More information: Visit http://www.sonnenalpfoundation.com.
Throughout the past 16 years, the Sonnenalp Foundation's annual Scramble Against Cancer golf tournament and party has raised $2.2 million to go toward the Sonnenalp Breast Center at the Shaw Regional Cancer Center in Edwards.
This year, the golf tournament is on Monday, July 17, at the Sonnenalp Golf Club in Edwards. The tournament features two shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and is a four-person elimination scramble limited to 50 teams.
The entry fee is $450 per player or $1,700 per foursome. The top three teams win resort vacation getaways, and the golfers with the first hole-in-one on holes 14 and 17 will win a Lexus vehicle two-year prepaid lease.
Following the tournament will be the gala with a summer buffet and live music from the Tunisia Band from Denver beginning at 6 p.m. The gala is open to the public and non-golfers and costs $95.
There are major sponsorship packages available as well as hole sponsorships for $300. For more information, visit http://www.sonnenalpfoundation.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Fireworks schedules for Vail, Avon, Beaver Creek and Eagle/Gypsum
- Time Machine: A look back at past decades in the Vail Valley
- Settle into summer with Eagle’s ShowDown Town: Popular free Thursday night series continues
- Free Minturn Concert Series shows take place Thursdays
- Try Eagle’s singletrack sidewalks, 4th of July Road climb and MTB trails
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Gutzler fire blowing smoke into Vail, but is not a cause for concern
- Wildfire remote but dangerous; BLM closes Radium campground, boat ramp
- Breckenridge wildfire grows to 70 acres, Peak 7 neighborhood evacuated
- Crews battle Hogback fire that erupted on Monday
- Breckenridge Peak 2 Fire scorches 80 acres, forcing evacuation