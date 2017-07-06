Scramble Against Cancer is July 17 | VailDaily.com

Throughout the past 16 years, the Sonnenalp Foundation's annual Scramble Against Cancer golf tournament and party has raised $2.2 million to go toward the Sonnenalp Breast Center at the Shaw Regional Cancer Center in Edwards.

This year, the golf tournament is on Monday, July 17, at the Sonnenalp Golf Club in Edwards. The tournament features two shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and is a four-person elimination scramble limited to 50 teams.

The entry fee is $450 per player or $1,700 per foursome. The top three teams win resort vacation getaways, and the golfers with the first hole-in-one on holes 14 and 17 will win a Lexus vehicle two-year prepaid lease.

Following the tournament will be the gala with a summer buffet and live music from the Tunisia Band from Denver beginning at 6 p.m. The gala is open to the public and non-golfers and costs $95.

There are major sponsorship packages available as well as hole sponsorships for $300. For more information, visit http://www.sonnenalpfoundation.com.