Settle into summer with Eagle’s ShowDown Town: Popular free Thursday night series continues | VailDaily.com

2017 Eagle ShowDown Town Schedule

July 6 — Robby People’s Band: With a sound described as “traditional hill country blues dubbed with whiskey folk and ball-kicking rock,” the Robby People’s Band has toured from coast to coast with Shady Deal and The Congress.

July 13 – Interstellar Boys: “Authenic British snarl, oceanic sound scapes and killer backbeats” characterize the Interstellar Boys, a new band comprised of sis musicians who’s friendships date back 30 years.

July 20 — Satsang: A unique musical collective root in “lyrically activism” Satsang’s musicians say their lyrics “come from and are rooted in change, growth, awareness, and imperfection, and are used as a mission statement for reflection and activation.”

July 27— The Broadcast: Billed as a bombastic burst of blues, root and rock, The Broadcast offers a mix of soul, blues and classic rock arrangements and the group has shared stages with Mavis Staples, John Prine, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Wood Brothers, Brandi Carlisle, Keller Williams, Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers, George Porter Jr. (Funky Meters), Betty LaVette, Charles Bradley and Holly Williams,

Aug. 3 — Emily Clark and the Passing Fancy: Active in the Denver music scene and hailing from Seattle Emily Clark is a young, blues-driven, power vocalist inspired by Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Susan Tedeschi, and The Allman Brothers.

Aug. 10 — Talia Keys and The Love: A “musical powerhouse for mulit-generational instrumentals” crosses genres with her own brand of soul, funk and rock.

For more information about the ShowDown Town concert series, visit http://www.vvf.org.