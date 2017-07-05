Settle into summer with Eagle’s ShowDown Town: Popular free Thursday night series continues | VailDaily.com

Settle into summer with Eagle’s ShowDown Town: Popular free Thursday night series continues
July 5, 2017
2017 Eagle ShowDown Town Schedule
July 6 — Robby People’s Band: With a sound described as “traditional hill country blues dubbed with whiskey folk and ball-kicking rock,” the Robby People’s Band has toured from coast to coast with Shady Deal and The Congress.
July 13 – Interstellar Boys: “Authenic British snarl, oceanic sound scapes and killer backbeats” characterize the Interstellar Boys, a new band comprised of sis musicians who’s friendships date back 30 years.
July 20 — Satsang: A unique musical collective root in “lyrically activism” Satsang’s musicians say their lyrics “come from and are rooted in change, growth, awareness, and imperfection, and are used as a mission statement for reflection and activation.”
July 27— The Broadcast: Billed as a bombastic burst of blues, root and rock, The Broadcast offers a mix of soul, blues and classic rock arrangements and the group has shared stages with Mavis Staples, John Prine, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Wood Brothers, Brandi Carlisle, Keller Williams, Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers, George Porter Jr. (Funky Meters), Betty LaVette, Charles Bradley and Holly Williams,
Aug. 3 — Emily Clark and the Passing Fancy: Active in the Denver music scene and hailing from Seattle Emily Clark is a young, blues-driven, power vocalist inspired by Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Susan Tedeschi, and The Allman Brothers.
Aug. 10 — Talia Keys and The Love: A “musical powerhouse for mulit-generational instrumentals” crosses genres with her own brand of soul, funk and rock.
For more information about the ShowDown Town concert series, visit http://www.vvf.org.
There's nothing like a summertime Thursday night at Eagle Town Park when everyone gets together to celebrate the ShowDown Town free concert series.
Simply ask Candice and Dan Delp. They moved to town more than three years ago and the free Thursday night gatherings have already become their tradition. Last week found them comfortably situated in their lawn chairs with a bottle of savignon blanc open and their glasses full grooving to the music of the Sweet Lillies.
"We came to a number of the concerts last summer and loved it," Candice said.
They have embraced the laid-back, family-friendly vibe of ShowDown Town and they were thrilled to have the chance to share the scene with Laura and Dan Sommerville, guests from Montana.
They were not alone. Last week was the first ShowDown Town concert of the season, but the park was already bustling. The concerts are expected to be more and more attended as the summer continues.
Eagle doing what Eagle does best
The town of Eagle and Bonfire Brewing are the presenting sponsors of ShowDown Town. The Vail Valley Foundation has been bringing the concert series to town since before there was even a permanent stage at the park. Each year, more and more people discover the series.
"ShowDown Town is great, just like all of the events in Eagle, because of the people," said Eagle special events manager Jeremy Gross. "Any opportunity to gather in a beautiful setting with your friends and neighbors and listen to great music is what makes Eagle so special."
A Bonfire Brewing beer tent completes the concert scene and concertgoers are also welcome to bring their own libations. Lots of people pack in picnics while others patronize food tents set up around the park. The evenings always begin with a kids activity and the younger set often migrates to the playground while their elders enjoy music and conversation.
This year's musical guests cover a wide swath of genres ranging from bluegrass to "authentic British snarl." The music starts at 6:30 p.m. and entry is free for all.
