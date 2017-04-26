Seuss’ most beloved characters come to life in Eagle on Friday | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Eagle Valley Middle School welcomes you to the imagination of the one and only Dr. Seuss as seen through young Jojo and his world of unthinkable thinks.

"Seussical Jr." is a collection of some of Dr. Seuss' most beloved characters and stories, all narrated by the mischievous Cat in the Hat.

Featured characters include Horton the Elephant, struggling to save the tiny dust speck planet of Who; Gertrude McFuzz, Horton's kind-hearted next-door neighbor who does everything she can to catch Horton's eye; Sour Kangaroo, who would like nothing more than to see Horton in an insane asylum; Mayzie LaBird, the self-centered and carefree bird who leaves her egg to pursue her own adventure; Mr. and Mrs. Mayor, leaders of Whoville, trying to understand their over-imaginative son; and of course, The Cat and Jojo, who take us on their wild journey.

"Boasting over 60 students in the cast and hosting a brilliant blend of book and songs by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, dances, costumes, and fabulous fun, "Seussical, Jr." has something for everyone of all ages," said Director Kathy Archy. "We hope you 'dare to think, wonder and dream' with the cast of '"Seussical Jr.'"

A silly suite

The art department at EVMS is in charge of bringing the world of Dr. Seuss alive with their creative talents.

"A Silly One Act Suite" will also be performed by the eighth grade drama classes. These will feature not only the acting talents but also the directing and designing efforts of these students.

Two performances will be in the Pirate Gym at EVMS, located at 747 E. Third St. in Eagle, on Friday and Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

"Seussical Jr." is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, who is providing all authorized performance materials.