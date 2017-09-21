Slow Fashion Vail celebrates sustainable fashion in streets of Vail Sept. 22-23

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Pop Up Shops along International Bridge featuring Colorado designers and slow fashion brands; Slow Fashion teepee tent at Checkpoint Charlie with informational installation, zero-waste woven innertube rugs to lounge on while perusing international slow fashion magazines.

As the fashion industry continues the movement toward more ethical business practices, the trend of incorporating chic, sustainable clothing into their brand philosophies has helped consumers turn ideals into actions.

This weekend, Sept. 22-23, Sparkle Ltd. hosts the first-annual Slow Fashion Vail event, which combines local, eco and ethical fashion brands with awareness. The event features Colorado designers and brand pop-up shops, as well as educational interactive programming to create awareness.

Blair Law and Baily Rose, co-producers of Slow Fashion Vail, created the event because they believe the fashion industry represents the second-greatest source of pollution on earth today, behind fossil fuels.

"Having sewn my entire life, one thing that I have learned is that clothing production is one place in which corners should never be cut. We rely on our earth to grow and produce raw material for textiles and an industry of craftspeople whose art is dying due to inhumane 'fast fashion' industry practices," said Rose, tailor, zero-waste designer and sustainable fashion consultant at Sparkle Rock Ltd. "Vail retailers already feature luxury brands and quality craftsmanship in their retail spaces, providing an environment set up for slow fashion designs to thrive."

Space to 'Grow and Flourish'

Slow Fashion Vail will showcase brands sold in Vail that share the slow fashion ideology and create a platform for the public and retailers to get to know Colorado designers and other sustainable slow brands.

Assisting in efforts to solidify Vail as the premier sustainable resort destination in the world, the mandate of the first annual event will be simple: educate retailers and the community as a whole on sustainability measures and how they can turn these ideals into action.

"Showcasing Colorado designers and international slow fashion brands in the streets of Vail creates a space for these businesses to grow and flourish. Slow Fashion Vail represents a tremendous opportunity to explore turning these lofty ideals into actionable change," said Law, director of marketing for Slow Fashion Vail.

'Call to Action'

Slow Fashion Vail represents a logical confluence of two major industries: fashion and skiing. Skiing is perhaps the most fashion-conscious sport in the world, and possibly one of the most environmentally dependent pastimes.

"Slow Fashion Vail is a call to action for the fashion industry and skiing community: slow it down. Many Vail retailers already set a tremendous example by featuring sustainable fashion in their stores, selling timeless pieces that last lifetimes and collections that are American-made or ethically produced," Law said.

Slow Fashion Vail weekend events include pop-up shops, the Slow Fashion teepee tent with informational installations, as well as zero-waste woven rugs to lounge on while perusing international slow fashion magazines, workshops at the Vail Public Library hosted by "Project Runway" participant Julie Tierney, a free clothing swap and a Slow Fashion scavenger hunt, where the winner will receive a $250 gift certificate for alterations or mending by Rose.

Vail Slow Fashion participants will include Denver-based designers and brands Equillibrium, Fashion House by Rae Marie, Maroon Bells, Victa Designs, Park Hill Designs, Minus the Dart, Bittersweet by Design, Urban Smoke Signals, Ember & Aura and Ora et Labora as well as local designers Baily Rose and Soul Fire Alchemy.

In addition, Off Piste from the Sonnenalp will have a pop-up shop, Blitz Boutique will feature Slow Fashion Vail items in its store and Nina Mclemore and Frinje will contribute looks to Friday's fashion show.

"Slow Fashion Vail was inspired to connect Colorado and sustainable brands to Vail retailers and the community, educate and engage the public, and celebrate sustainable fashion," Law said.