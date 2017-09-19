Taste of Vail hosts new Fall Wine & Food Classic this weekend, Sept. 22-23

When: Grand Tasting and activities Saturday, Sept. 23; On Friday, Sept. 22, select Vail Valley restaurants will be featuring wineries from Southern Hemishphere.

The Taste of Vail steals our hearts every spring, and now we're falling for its autumn addition. The Fall Wine & Food Classic is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23. The event will feature wines from the Southern Hemisphere and include more than 35 wineries, 30 guest chefs, restaurateurs and sommeliers from the Vail Valley.

"When the Taste of Vail was created 28 years ago, the goal was to bring people into town to really celebrate the Vail lifestyle," said Angela Mueller, executive director of the Taste of Vail and the Fall Wine & Food Classic. "In the springtime, it's skiing; in the fall, it's all the events that people can do now, which is hiking, biking, fly-fishing and yoga seems to be something people always love to do."

The Fall Wine & Food Classic will include a Grand Tasting on Saturday as well as several outdoor experiences followed by a food and wine tasting including hiking, cycling, yoga, fly-fishing and horseback riding.

Additionally on Friday, restaurants throughout the Vail Valley will offer dinners featuring wineries from the Southern Hemisphere. To see the participating wineries and restaurants, visit http://www.tasteofvail.com.

"Wineries will be at participating restaurants on Friday, and all those restaurants will have a sign outside telling people it's a pop-up," Mueller said. "And the winery will be available to speak to them for a period of time during the night."

The lifestyle events are held on Saturday morning. Guests sign up for a Vail-centric activity and then enjoy a brunch after their adventures.

Berry Picker Hike & Brunch

9 a.m. Saturday — $55

Enjoy the fall colors and beauty of nature with a fall hike followed by a brunch featuring wine tastings and education with Southern Hemisphere wines.

The Berry Picker Trail is an intermediate hike that winds through wooded areas with picture perfect views of the fall season in Vail. The trail is approximately 3.2 miles and begins at the base of Vail Mountain and ends in Mid-Vail. The hike will take roughly two to three hours one way. After working up a sweat, enjoy a brunch by Mid Vail Restaurants with Southern Hemisphere wines paired.

"All of these events will have a wine to go with the brunch," Mueller said, "and the winery will be taking part with them, so we're excited about that."

Fall Fly Fishing with the Masters

10 a.m. Saturday — $180 includes guide

Enjoy a fly-fishing experience on the creeks in and around Vail. With crystal clear water and beautiful yellow aspens, fall is a picturesque time to be on the waters in the Vail Valley. Beginner and advanced classes are available, and this event is followed by brunch in town (fee does not include gratuity or fishing license).

"We've had the wineries asking to have a fly-fishing event for years because they all love to fly-fish," she said. "Anywhere there are wineries, typically there are creeks, and this is why so many of the wine makers are avid flyfishermen."

Taste of Vail Bike & Brunch

10 a.m. Saturday — $80 includes guided tour

Fall in Vail is a beauty that everyone should experience. Participants will take a shuttle up to Vail Pass and cycle back into town. Enjoy the fall air and the beauty of the valley in autumn as you glide down Vail Pass. The cycling ends at Matsuhisa for brunch. This guided bike tour is in partnership with Charter Sports.

"Coasting down Vail Pass and drinking in the fall colors is something that we truly want everybody to experience because there's nothing quite like the Rocky Mountains in the fall," Mueller said.

AiReal Yoga at Peace Love Aireal Yoga

10:30 a.m. on Saturday — $50

AIReal Yoga is a play on the word aerial as AIReal Yoga uses a silk hammock attached to a single pivot point to support and elevate a traditional yoga practice. This class will allow you to safely fly, float, finesse postures and feel free. After class, participants can purchase a separate brunch ticket and enjoy wine and amazing food at Vintage in Vail. Cost is $20 for yoga only. Brunch in Vail will be offered following yoga for an additional price.

On Saturday evening, wine and food from the Southern Hemisphere will be highlighted at the Fall Wine & Food Classic Grand Tasting event at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Participants will enjoy a picnic-style event on the grass with south of the equator music.

"The Amphitheater in the fall is somewhere that everyone needs to go and see," Mueller said. "It's gorgeous. The colors are unbelievable, and this Grand Tasting is in a new location that we have never used before."

The Grand Tasting features Taste of Vail wineries and restaurants. The event is $60 per person.

"Like the Taste of Vail in the spring, The Fall Wine & Food Classic highlights the best of the autumn season in Vail. With the peak fall foliage and amazing weather, we wanted to design an event that complements the Taste of Vail and showcases Vail along with its top chefs, restaurants and sommeliers," Mueller said.

Tickets are on sale. To see the most recent schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.tasteofvail.com.