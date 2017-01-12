‘The Book of Joy’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

‘The Book of Joy’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards
January 12, 2017
Best-Sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards
1. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams
2. “Homegoing,” by Yaa Gyasi
3. “Leopard at the Door,” by Jennifer McVeigh
4. “Freedom Found,” by Warren Miller
5. “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman
6. “Jungle of Stone,” by William Carlsen
7. “Today Will Be Different,” by Maria Semple
8. “Very Hungry Caterpillars ABC,” by Eric Carle
9. “Learning to Ski with Mr. Magee,” by Chris Van Dusen
10. “Sympathizer,” by Viet Thanh Nguyen
